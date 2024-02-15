Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Besponsa, inotuzumab ozogamicin, Date of authorisation: 28/06/2017, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Besponsa (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) are thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), neutropenia and leucopenia (low white blood cell counts), infection, anaemia (low red blood cell counts), tiredness, haemorrhage (bleeding), fever, nausea (feeling sick), headache, febrile neutropenia (low white cell count with fever), abdominal pain (stomach ache), increased levels of liver enzymes called transaminases and gamma-glutamyltransferase, and hyperbilirubinaemia (high blood levels of bilirubin, a breakdown product of red blood cells).

The most serious side effects are infection, febrile neutropenia, haemorrhage, abdominal pain, fever, tiredness and veno-occlusive liver disease/sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (VOD/SOS, a serious liver disease).

Besponsa must not be used in patients who have VOD/SOS or have had severe VOD/SOS or have other serious liver diseases.

For the full list of all side effects and restrictions reported with Besponsa, see the package leaflet.