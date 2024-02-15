Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,938 in the last 365 days.

Marjorie Kohls 1946 - 2024

Marjorie "Maggie" Kohls, born July 12, 1946, passed away on February 3, 2024, after a 13-month battle with cancer. She fought courageously, remaining feisty and spirited until the end.

Maggie is survived by daughters Kimberly Kohls and Trisha Pergande (Ron), grandchildren Canyon and Presley, and sister Diana Reep. Maggie was a lifelong learner and taught us all that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. As a single mom, she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering. She went on to earn her law degree at the youthful age of 60.

After graduating from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Maggie was inspired to move to North Dakota as a prosecutor in the North Dakota court system.

Later, she became a public defender at Standing Rock Indian Reservation Tribal Court. Maggie was always a passionate and engaged member and leader within her community groups, including Mensa, League of Women Voters, Libertarian Party, Dakota Zoo, bowling league and several book clubs. She was a fierce believer in individual rights and taught us all to stand up for what we believe in. "If you don't chew your food, who will?"

A celebration of life will be held for Maggie at Ale Works / Bismarck Brewing in Bismarck, ND on April 6, 2024 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm where we hope to share stories about Maggie and the lives she touched.

You just read:

Marjorie Kohls 1946 - 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more