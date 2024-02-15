Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,942 in the last 365 days.

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $295,000, compared to the $735,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1,791,000, compared to the $3,163,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2022. Earnings per share was $2.93 for December 31, 2023, compared to $5.19 for December 31, 2022. Return on Assets finished the year at 0.723% for 2023 compared to 1.24% for 2022. The Return on Equity finished the year at 8.65% for December 31, 2023, compared to 15.47% for December 31, 2022.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

   
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.  
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA  
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)  
           
      12/31/23 12/31/22
 		 
           
Total assets       $247,713   $255,048  
           
Loans receivable, net         168,672     159,195  
Allowance for loan losses         2,553     1,969  
Cash and cash equivalents         4,810     6,753  
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks         -     3,000  
Securities available for sale         59,404     71,922  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock         3,082     3,082  
Deposits         207,779     216,675  
FHLB borrowings and note payable         15,000     16,000  
Accrued Interest and other liabilities         2,266     1,932  
Shareholders’ equity         20,717     20,441  
Shares Issued and Outstanding         611,334     609,742  
Nonperforming loans         504     646  
Real Estate Owned     - -  
           
    Quarter ended 12/31    
 		    Year ended 12/31    
 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
           
Interest income $3,254   $2,863   $11,967   $9,730  
Interest expense   1,554     586     4,897     1,226  
Net interest income   1,700     2,277     7,070     8,504  
Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     -  
Net interest income after provision   1,700     2,277     7,070     8,504  
Gain/Loss on sale of REO   -     -     -     4  
Gain on sale of loans   36     9     170     225  
Gain on BOLI Settlement   -     -     -     -  
Other income   179     215     1,018     1,006  
Total general, admin & other expense   1,580     1,636     6,247     6,125  
Earnings before income taxes   335     865     2,011     3,614  
Income tax expense   40     130     220     451  
Net Income $295   $735   $1,791   $3,163  
           
Earnings Per share       $2.93   $5.19  
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding         608,272     608,940  
           

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


You just read:

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more