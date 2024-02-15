Heidelberg Materials North America Announces Latest Step in Edmonton CCUS Project

Heidelberg Materials North America announces a significant milestone as it works to select the capture technology and contractor for providing the CO2 separation solution for its Edmonton, Alberta Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Project.

Irving, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today a significant milestone in its two-stage competitive procurement process as it works to select the capture technology and contractor for providing the CO2 separation solution for its Edmonton, Alberta, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Project. This ground-breaking project will be the first full-scale application of CCUS in the cement sector.

As part of this process, Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology player for the energy transition, has been selected as one of the partners for this effort and has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the carbon capture technology for the Edmonton CCUS project. Powered by the Shell CANSOLV® CO2 capture system, the Technip Energies solution which will be the basis of the FEED study, offers cutting-edge performance based on regenerable amine technology.

“We are excited to take this latest step in our journey to produce the world’s first net-zero cement,” said Joerg Nixdorf, Vice President Cement Operations, Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “With each milestone we come closer to realizing our vision of leading the decarbonization of the cement industry.”

“We are pleased to have been selected by Heidelberg Materials North America to provide the FEED of this groundbreaking project in Canada,” said Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonization Solutions for Technip Energies. “Leveraging our carbon capture solution powered by the Shell CANSOLV® CO2 capture system, we are committed to supporting the decarbonization of the cement industry and Heidelberg towards the production of net-zero cement.”

Heidelberg Materials North America will be commissioning the world’s first net-zero cement plant at its Edmonton location by adding CCUS technology to an already state-of-the-art facility. The plant will eventually capture and store an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, which is the equivalent of taking 300,000 cars of the road annually. Subject to finalization of federal and provincial funding agreements, the company anticipates carbon capture to begin in late 2026.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Attachment

Jeff Sieg Heidelberg Materials North America 972-653-6011 jeff.sieg@heidelbergmaterials.com