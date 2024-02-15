Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,946 in the last 365 days.

AMC Networks to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2024 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2024 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite originals including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts

Investor Relations   Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert   Georgia Juvelis
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com   georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AMC Networks to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2024 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more