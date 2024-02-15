Rapsodo Launches Golf App Update Featuring New Swing Speed Platform

The new feature, R-Speed, allows users to measure the speed of their swing without the need for ball to club impact

ST. LOUISE, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for leading the revolution to affordable, pro-grade sports technology to help athletes play like never before, recently announced the addition of R-Speed for all Premium Members on the mobile app for the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) and Mobile Launch Monitor 2 PRO (MLM2PRO™).



R-Speed is a swing speed platform that measures the speed of the golf club when swung as well as speed training clubs, without the need for impact on a golf ball. Users can measure their swing in three different units: mph, mps or kph. The feature is compatible with both golf clubs and swing speed training programs. “It’s fantastic that Rapsodo has added the ability to measure clubhead speed without ball contact. I completed my last Stack session using the MLM2PRO. The speeds were accurate and it was handy to be able to watch a down the line view of my Stack swing after each rep.” said golf biomechanist, Dr. Sasho MacKenzie, Co-Founder of The Stack.

Designed to help golfers increase the speed of their golf swing, R-Speed allows users to practice and track their swing without needing to hit a golf ball. Perfect for practice sessions, R-Speed will help users increase their swing speed which will ultimately train them to hit the ball farther.

Players can record, monitor and track their R-Speed progress through Rapsodo’s new feature R-Cloud. R-Cloud, which launched in December of 2023, is a web-based platform that allows users to access their entire performance history for MLM and MLM2PRO™ sessions. With access to their performance history, players can monitor and analyze their progress to improve their game performance.

“The addition of R-Speed to Rapsodo’s platform of innovative features will provide another opportunity for athletes at every level to improve their game and track their performance,” Rapsodo Director of Golf Shawn Curtis said. “We’re continuing to expand our offerings for our users which is a testament to our commitment to increase accessibility to professional-level sports technology at an affordable price.”

R-Speed is only available to users with a Premium Membership. The MLM Premium Membership is $99 for one year and includes a number of extra features, and the MLM2PRO™ Premium Membership is $199 for one year, but the first year is included with purchase. The MLM, MLM2PRO™ and the Premium Memberships can all be purchased on www.rapsodo.com .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo is on a mission to give athletes everywhere the tools they need to play like never before. Favored by MLB teams, D1 College Champions, and top-ranked PGA coaches, our motto of "Play Without Limits™," is realized by leveling the playing field with affordable, professional grade technology. Innovation and category leadership in golf, baseball, and softball have been celebrated in MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and led to the Official Partner of USA Baseball. Getting more out of your game is always within reach with Rapsodo. Experience more at https://www.rapsodo.com/.