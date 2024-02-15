Verizon unleashes the power of its 5G network to developers through APIs

Provides access to developers through various aggregators, hyperscalers and through its own API portal

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), which enable the developer community to access network services and capabilities, will be accessible to developers globally through a variety of API aggregators, hyperscalers and through Verizon’s own API portal. The incorporation of Verizon network services available through APIs into applications allow enterprises to create deeper engagement with consumers across the customer journey to drive a better overall experience and brand loyalty. These APIs are introducing cutting-edge network capabilities to enterprises and developers globally, showcasing the massive potential of Verizon’s 5G network, accelerating digital transformation within enterprises, and driving innovation, growth and profitability.



The Verizon API portfolio represents a broad array of functional areas, including network authenticated security, SIM and device management, network traffic prediction, quality management, edge site selection and routing, and many more. These APIs unlock the power of Verizon’s 5G network to add value and functionality across multiple industry verticals. For instance, using a combination of these APIs, developers can bolster multifactor-based fraud prevention by allowing an agent to authenticate a mobile number, SIM authorization, and other network-determined characteristics within a mobile application. This verifies user identity and device ownership, providing an application with a higher confidence score for critical apps. These capabilities can add valuable customer authentication, onboarding and fraud prevention services for multiple industries, including mobile banking and digital retailing.

“The breadth and richness of the services and data insights that can be leveraged from Verizon’s award winning 5G network is immeasurable,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon. “Verizon has been on the cutting-edge of developing a number of network APIs to help developers access and mobilize network data and services in a way that improves customer security, eases pain points in customers’ interactions or allows for the creation of new experiences. We are now working with global partners to make those available on a wider scale.”

Verizon engineers have developed network service APIs to make available network capabilities and to enhance and protect the customer experience in ways never done before. Verizon is collaborating directly with multiple industry standards bodies to ensure adherence to global standards for its APIs, including CAMARA, GSMA OpenGateway, 5GFF, and TM Forum, among others.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .