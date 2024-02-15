Submit Release
Maryland State Police Remind Citizens To Verify Credentials When Using Automotive Dismantler and Recycler Services

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police remind citizens to use caution and verify credentials when using Automotive Dismantler and Recycler (ADR) and Scrap Processor services in Maryland.

More commonly, Automotive Dismantler and Recycler (ADR) and Scrap Processor services post signs and advertisements, meant to entice citizens to purchase and/or sell automotive goods, ranging from used cars, RV’s/campers, trailers, to scrap metal.

According to Maryland law, individuals are prohibited from conducting the business of automotive dismantling and recycling (or scrap processing) without proper licensing. This includes the acquisition or removal of vehicles intended for dismantling or salvage. Any advertisement for the purchase, towing, or removal of junk or abandoned vehicles by a licensee must prominently display the license number. Offenders may face:

Imprisonment for up to 6 months and/or fines of up to $1,000 for the first offense.
Subsequent violations may result in imprisonment for up to 1 year and/or fines of up to $2,000.

An Automotive Dismantler and Recycler (ADR) and Scrap Processor license covers vehicles in whole or part. A Scrap Metal License is required for other nonferrous (non-iron-based) materials and can be issued by a respective County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Maryland State Police urge citizens to verify the service’s credentials, ensuring they are licensed through the Maryland Department of Transportation Administration before continuing with the purchase and/or sale.

Individuals interested in obtaining an Automotive Dismantlers and Recycler (ADR) and Scrap Processor license can apply on the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT)/MVA website: https://bit.ly/42MnkGv.

