Top Healthcare Providers Set Patient Transfer Time Records on XFERALL Patient Transfer Network
XFERALL a digital patient transfer health network that helps healthcare facilities place patients has announced its Top Performing Healthcare Facilities of 2023
We are grateful and thankful to have the opportunity to partner with XFERALL, to make wait times as short as possible for all those that come for treatment at Red River Hospital.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XFERALL (pronounced Transfer-All) a digital patient transfer health network that helps healthcare facilities place patients to various levels of care including behavioral health, medically complex, step down and higher levels of care, has announced its Top Performing Healthcare Facilities of 2023.
— The Team at Red River Hospital
The average wait time for an individual seeking care for mental or behavioral health issues is typically over eight hours (source Nation Library of Medicine) in the United States. Healthcare Facilities utilizing the XFERALL Patient Transfer Network see an average patient transfer acceptance time of just under 60 minutes. XFERALL strives to increase access to care for patients, and do so as quickly as possible. In doing so, XFERALL wants to recognize the following healthcare facilities for outstanding achievement in expediting the process for transferring patients.
Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas led the way for healthcare facilities on the XFERALL Patient Transfer Network with an astounding Best Median Acceptance Time for Patients of just 9 minutes and 22 seconds.
The Assessment and Referral Director, Susan Greene, RN, of Rivendell Behavioral Health Services had this to say about their accomplishment:
“We have high expectations and have met an important goal: being number one amongst all hospitals utilizing XFERALL! While maintaining compassionate, safe, and high-quality triage at Rivendell, we have embraced the challenge of being the fastest to accept! I’m so proud of our team and am honored to receive this distinguished award!”
Red River Hospital based in Wichita Falls, Texas had an impressive 12 Second Initial Response Time for incoming patient transfer requests on XFERALL.
The team at Red River Hospital had this to say about their recent achievement:
"As a team, operating in this industry we understand how important it is to provide timely assessments to help those who are seeking mental health and substance abuse treatment. Our goal is to provide a quick and easy admission process to each patient. We strive to make this a seamless transition to help make patients comfortable in this step of their journey. We are grateful and thankful to have the opportunity to partner with XFERALL, to make this possible for all those that come for treatment at Red River Hospital."
Remarkably similar to Red River Hospital, Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of Jackson based in Tennessee tied the top Initial Response Time of 12 seconds for a patient transfer request.
Perimeter of Jackson’s Admission and Referral Director happily acknowledged their recent achievement with XFERALL:
“Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of Jackson would like to acknowledge that it is an honor to receive this award. We, at Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of Jackson, find it crucial to respond to our referral sources in a timely manner to ensure swift patient care.”
In 2023 XFERALL saw promising growth and improvement across the country and specifically with healthcare facilities using the XFERALL Patient Transfer Network. In 2023, XFERALL saved its partners over $104M in costs associated with treating, stabilizing and finding the correct care placement for patients visiting emergency departments. XFERALL’s Patient Transfer Network also continues to expand across the country with its recent expansion into Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi and California.
For more information about XFERALL and how they’re actively decreasing wait times in healthcare facilities across the country please visit www.xferall.com
Alex Rinaldi
XFERALL
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn