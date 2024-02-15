Record-Breaking Pro Skateboarder Danny Way Becomes Safety Shot Brand Ambassador

JUPITER, FL, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) is pleased to announce that Danny Way, an American professional skateboarder and business person, has joined Safety Shot as a brand ambassador. With his new role, Way creates awareness for the world’s first patented wellness beverage that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity and overall mood.



"Having survived and thrived through some serious hardship early in my life and injuries during my skateboarding career, believe me, I know about recovery. I’m a full supporter of Safety Shot’s mission to provide recovery and a boost. As a brand ambassador, I’ll be enjoying a lot of Safety Shot and sharing my love for it with anyone who wants to get sharper and energized," stated Way.

It was in 1989 that Way became the youngest person at 15 years old to win a pro vert skateboarding contest at the World Skateboard Association Pro Vert Contest in Lansing, Michigan sponsored by Modern Skate & Surf. Since then he became an award-winning professional skateboarder who has won numerous gold medals representing the U.S. in the Summer X Games. He was named “Skater of the Year” by Thrasher magazine twice. His incredible achievements in skateboarding also include jumping the Great Wall of China and jumping from a helicopter onto a skateboard ramp. Way has set several world records for the biggest air ever on a skateboard.

In addition, Way is a notable influencer and businessperson. His passionate fans consume multi-platform content where he’s featured, including nearly 1 million followers on his Instagram. Way’s business ventures and involvements include DC Shoes and Plan B skateboards.

“As a record-breaking experimentalist skateboarder and business person, Danny exemplifies Safety Shot’s thirst for life and resilience,” commented Safety Shot’s CRO Josh Wagner. “We welcome him to our growing band of brand ambassadors who span a broad cultural swath with global reach and impact.”

Safety Shot is the world’s first patented wellness beverage that reduces blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes. Fast-acting Safety Shot reduces blood alcohol content through several factors that help process alcohol more efficiently, while also helping the body maintain hydration and improve the overall feeling of well-being through nootropics and vitamins.

