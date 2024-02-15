DA GAMES SRL’s “Legends of Elysium” Brings Unique Mix of Trading Card, Board and Strategy Game Elements to WEMIX PLAY

Wemade today announced the launch of fantasy strategy card game “Legends of Elysium” (LOE), later this year on the world’s biggest blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY.

Singapore, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global game developer Wemade today announced the launch of fantasy strategy card game “Legends of Elysium” (LOE), later this year on the world’s biggest blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY ( www.wemixplay.com ). Developed by Polish game developer DA GAMES SRL with the support of award-winning development studio Prime Bit Games, the game combines the strategic depth of trading card games with the interactive dynamics of board games for a unique, multifaceted gaming experience.



Legends of Elysium (LOE) features a thriving game ecosystem which gives players a perfect combination of challenging entertainment with earning opportunities. This includes the single player Adventure mode that allows players to explore the newest boards containing new races and classes. It is designed to prepare players for new cards and to develop the best possible skills during boss fights. Unique cards that can only be found exclusively in Adventure mode can also be used in other game modes, giving players an added advantage.

Multiplayer options include the League ranking-based multiplayer mode and the main source of rewards for players; the entry fee-based “last-man-standing” tournament-style Battlefield mode; and the different types of tournament systems that will be introduced in LOE. The introduction of the Guild Ready Ecosystem and implementation of Guild Wars will enable multiple additional features as Guilds improve their ranking for glory and additional rewards Cards deposited into the Guild Vault will not only gain their owners additional revenue, but can be borrowed for free by all guild members.

Strategy is key to winning in LOE

Gameplay takes place on a gameboard using customized decks made up of 24 cards that can include an infinite number of possibilities, making strategy vital to winning in LOE. In addition to basic pre-built decks that are accessible to everyone, players can collect new cards by completing in-game quests, going on adventures, trading in the marketplace, or obtaining card packs.

As the basic element of LOE, cards are classified into three main types: units, spells, and items, and by rarity - common, rare, epic and legendary. Units can be deployed on the game board; spells can be cast during battle while items can be used to equip a hero. Players need to plan and adjust their strategy based on multiple factors in order to outsmart their opponent and gain advantage on the battle board. Different races and classes with unique skills allow players to create a hero that best suits their playstyle and strategy. Choosing the right combinations of different unit, spell and items cards in each deck can also produce additional synergies and effects.

NFTs are at the heart of Legends of Elysium (LOE)

To ensure true ownership of in-game assets, players can mint cards as NFTs any time they choose, helping to attract both traditional and web3 gamers. Players can mint cards for various purposes including staking and rewards, depositing in the Guild vault, or to be burned as a source of magic dust needed to craft new cards. Besides being used to compete in both online and offline tournaments, the physical and digital LOE cards can also be traded with other players in the marketplace.

The game’s unique “Stake & Borrow” mechanism enables players to stake NFTs to be eligible for rewards based on the determined card value. NFT Cards that are staked are also available for rental by other players for up to 7 days, allowing the rented card to be temporarily included in their decks and used in gameplay.

“Imagine a high-quality, entertaining game that merges the best features of web2 and web3 with all of the perks that blockchain brings - that’s Legends of Elysium (LOE),” explained Marcin Skowronski, CEO of DA GAMES SRL. “We're making gaming an effortless joyride for everyone onboard so players won’t even know they are playing a blockchain game!

By working with experienced partners like WEMIX, DA GAMES SRL will be able to reach more new users, especially in Asia, helping to achieve our goal of becoming the studio with productions accessible to as many players around the world as possible.”

For more information: www.legendsofelysium.io / https://linktr.ee/legendsofelysium

About WEMADE

Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain game platform is the world’s biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

