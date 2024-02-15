Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

Thursday, March 14, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium at the Yale Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.



Participating Companies:

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) 1x1 Meetings Only AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)

More to come…

Details:

Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

March 14, 2024

8:20 am - 2:00 pm

Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.