Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

Thursday, March 14, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium at the Yale Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.

Participating Companies:

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM)
American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD)
Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM)
Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)
BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)
H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)
Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX)
Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)
 
1x1 Meetings Only
AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX)
Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)
 

More to come…

Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium
March 14, 2024
8:20 am - 2:00 pm
Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:   Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-7757

Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-8352


