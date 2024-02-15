Global Non-dairy Creamer Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3.98 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2%: Straits Research

The rise in the vegan population and increased awareness of the advantages of dairy alternatives are what are fueling the growth of the market worldwide. Additionally, the growth of the market is positively impacted by the rise in health consciousness, increase in disposable income, and awareness of chemical-free products.

New York, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-dairy creamer, also known as a coffee whitener, is a dairy replacement made from various plant-based sources. It is used in place of milk in beverages like coffee, tea, smoothies, and hot cocoa and can be purchased in liquid or granular form. Almonds, soy, and coconut are some of the non-dairy creamer ingredients that are used the most frequently. The intended market for this product is consumers with lactose intolerance or vegan diets. Even though lactose is absent, the product contains casein, a milk protein. The demand for lactose-free products is anticipated to increase significantly in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, despite non-dairy products becoming more and more popular in North America and Europe. The global market for non-dairy creamers is expanding due to the rise in the number of vegans and greater awareness of the benefits of dairy substitutes. The rise in health consciousness, increase in disposable income, and awareness of chemical-free products are additional factors that favorably affect market growth.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/non-dairy-creamer-market/request-sample

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Products Drives the Market

According to Straits Research, “The global non-dairy creamer market size was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2023-2031).” The increase in demand for vegan food and drink is a significant driver of the global non-dairy creamer market growth. Additionally, consumers have started to favor naturally produced plant-based milk in recent years, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue during the forecast period. This is explained by the extensive range of nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, present in natural milk. Additionally, the global non-dairy creamer market has been boosted by the rise in plant-based product consumption as a result of advice from health and nutrition experts and an increase in health consciousness.

Growing Lactose Intolerance in Global Population gives an Opportunity for Exponential Growth

Dairy alternatives are now needed by customers who are allergic to conventional milk or milk products. Most consumers favor drinking these beverages due to allergies or intolerances to cow's milk. Some customers do it, though, because they enjoy the flavor. The rising incidence of lactose intolerance has significantly increased the demand for plant-based foods for nutrition. Although dairy milk used to be thought of as the healthiest food, it is anticipated that as more people experience allergies, there will be a decline in the demand for dairy products. According to a survey by the American Dietetic Association, 87% of dietitians recommend a plant-based diet to some or all of their clients. Lactose intolerance has been found to be more common among people from particular ethnic backgrounds, such as those from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Lactase deficiency can affect up to 15% of people with a northern European ancestry, up to 80% of black and Latino people, and up to 100% of American Indian and Asian people, according to American Family Physician. Furthermore, up to 5% of Caucasians in Australia and up to 75% of non-Caucasians, according to the Better Health Channel, are lactose intolerant. Rapid shifts in consumer preferences for non-traditional dairy product substitutes are anticipated to create profitable growth opportunities for the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America region is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. North America experiences high food and beverage sales as a result of its sophisticated distribution networks and developed economy. The region has seen more players enter the market as a result of the rising demand for organic and plant-based goods. Many of these new competitors also have market expansion strategies. The vast majority of lactose-intolerant people live in North America, which will help the neighborhood market grow. The market in the area has been consolidating as a result of fierce competition. Additionally, as consumer preferences for healthier dairy creamer alternatives change, the market for non-dairy creamers is anticipated to expand.

Europe is anticipated to witness dynamic growth in the non-dairy creamer market, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of health and fitness has led to an increase in the consumption of nutrient-dense foods and beverages. The expansion of the European dairy alternative market is also aided by the presence of a highly wealthy populace and an increase in the number of people who have dairy allergies. According to a study on food consumption by The Grocer, about 27% of consumers in the UK concurred that plant-based products are healthier than dairy products, which has increased the use of non-dairy creamer in the region. The introduction of non-dairy beverages by discount retailers in Germany is one of the main factors propelling the expansion of the European market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the introduction of products with novel tastes and flavors will open up new opportunities for market players.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 8.1% in the non-dairy creamer market during the forecast period. China is one of the world's largest markets for non-dairy creamer. Being a developing country, China is rapidly urbanizing. The market for non-dairy creamers will benefit from this change in consumer lifestyles. Sales of non-dairy creamers offer China a lucrative opportunity, and over the course of the forecast period, China will have a sizable impact on the global non-dairy creamer market. In Asia-Pacific, demand for non-dairy creamers is rising sharply as consumers become more aware of the existence of lactose-free products. Almond creamer is anticipated to see the biggest increase in demand in the region because of its high nutritional value. Because of consumers' growing interest in organic products and increased health consciousness, it is predicted that the market for non-dairy products will expand.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR of 7.1% in the global non-dairy creamer market during the forecast period. The growth of the non-dairy creamer market in LAMEA is primarily driven by the demand for soy beverages in places like Africa and Latin America. The demand for premium dairy substitutes is stimulated by rising disposable income in LAMEA. Market players have been introducing new, cutting-edge dairy alternatives like non-dairy soy milk and soy creamer in order to satisfy the growing consumer demand. Because lactose intolerance is becoming more common in LAMEA, the market for non-dairy creamers is growing.

Key Highlights

Based on origin, the global non-dairy creamer market is bifurcated into almond, soy, and coconut. The almond segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the form, the global non-dairy creamer market is bifurcated into powdered and liquid. The liquid segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on its nature, the global non-dairy creamer market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the global non-dairy creamer market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

North America region is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The Top 10 players in the global non-dairy creamer market are Nestlé S.A, TreeHouse Foods Inc, Ripple Foods, White Wave Foods, Nutpods, Laird Superfood, Califia Farms, Super Group Ltd, Kerry Group, and Rich Product Corporation.

Market News:

In September 2022, Nestle is to invest Rs. 5000 crores in India to set up new manufacturing plants, make acquisitions, and expansion of its product portfolio.

In March 2022, Kerry Group inaugurated USD 137 million plants in Georgia with more than 200 employees.

In May 2022, Kerry Group opened the largest advanced manufacturing facility in Africa. This facility is the most environmentally friendly and consumes less energy to operate.

Global Nondairy Creamer Market: Segmentation

By Origin

Almond

Coconut

Soy

By Form

Powdered

Liquid

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Departmental Stores

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/non-dairy-creamer-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com