WWT, Federated Wireless Collaborate with Intel to Open Innovative Private Wireless and Neutral Host Lab in Advanced Technology Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Wide Technology (WWT) and Federated Wireless, in collaboration with Intel, today announced they will open a state-of-the-art Private Wireless and Neutral Host Network Lab (the Lab) within the WWT Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Lab enables customers and partners to build and test private wireless and neutral host use cases leveraging a joint private wireless solution built on the Federated Wireless cloud platform and running on Intel-based platforms. A range of services and solutions are offered in the lab, such as the Federated Wireless Neutral Host 2.0™, and a suite of enterprise use-case solutions that WWT can integrate for its customers.

Powered by Intel's cloud to edge capabilities including Xeon processors, ethernet adapters and software tools, the Lab's infrastructure is designed to handle a variety of edge workloads. These include virtualized packet core and neutral host, as well as specialized use-case solutions such as video security, machine vision, and cybersecurity.

"Our collaboration with Federated Wireless and Intel has culminated in a facility that enables our service provider and enterprise partners to explore the advantages of private wireless networks in general and neutral host solutions in particular," said Brannon Holliger, Practice Lead, Private Cellular Networks at WWT. "Our state-of-the-art ATC provides the flexible lab space required to rigorously evaluate multiple commercial-grade private wireless and neutral host deployments across a dynamic partner ecosystem."

The facility is geared toward Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end-users by providing a managed, multi-vendor environment for development and testing of enterprise-grade solutions. Federated Wireless' Neutral Host 2.0™ solution, which utilizes CBRS spectrum and is compatible with virtually all types of network hardware, is a cornerstone of the lab's capabilities.

Neutral Host 2.0™ enables multiple service providers to utilize a shared network infrastructure to deliver a seamless coverage experience to users of a private wireless network as they move around facilities of various sizes and with various requirements.

“Neutral Host 2.0™ is a killer app for private wireless. The solution is triple-win, helping relieve burdensome workloads for MNOs, removing the need for costly DAS deployments for enterprises, and delivering much more coverage and capacity than traditional and costly band-aids to the issue of ubiquitous connectivity,” explained Federated Wireless CTO Kurt Schaubach.

Several Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile service providers are already leveraging the Lab, making the facility the nation's only testing environment for their specific use cases.

The Lab will be used to help partners validate equipment and processes against performance requirements to ensure readiness for deployment in their private networks.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Federated Wireless:

Federated Wireless is leading the industry in delivering shared spectrum connectivity, enabling carriers, enterprises, and industrial operators to access CBRS spectrum. The company offers spectrum access services to enable easy, reliable, and secure access to shared spectrum for private LTE and 5G networks. For more information, visit www.federatedwireless.com

Federated Wireless Press Contact

Laura Klebanow

Lklebanow@federatedwireless.com

410-530-6276

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de59e50c-abcf-4c32-8d2a-7e0287846c67