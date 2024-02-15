LifeMD to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Webinar

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences and a webinar discussing GLP-1s.



D.A. Davidson GLP-1 Webinar, February 26, 2024 . Justin Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD, will participate in a webinar with equity research analysts Gil Luria and Linda Bolton Weiser to discuss his perspective on GLP-1s.





. Justin Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD, will participate in a webinar with equity research analysts Gil Luria and Linda Bolton Weiser to discuss his perspective on GLP-1s. TD Cowen’s 44 th Annual Health Care Conference, March 4-6, 2024 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place . Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors. Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference , March 12-13, 2024. Management will deliver a virtual company presentation and will hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors.





Management will deliver a virtual company presentation and will hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum: Virtual, March 19-20, 2024. Management will be participating in a virtual fireside chat and will be holding one-on-one virtual meetings with investors.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com