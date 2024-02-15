Submit Release
LifeMD to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Webinar

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences and a webinar discussing GLP-1s.

  • D.A. Davidson GLP-1 Webinar, February 26, 2024. Justin Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD, will participate in a webinar with equity research analysts Gil Luria and Linda Bolton Weiser to discuss his perspective on GLP-1s.

  • TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference, March 4-6, 2024 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.

  • Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, March 12-13, 2024. Management will deliver a virtual company presentation and will hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors.

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum: Virtual, March 19-20, 2024. Management will be participating in a virtual fireside chat and will be holding one-on-one virtual meetings with investors.

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


