Arbe to Announce Q4 & FY 2023 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on March 7, 2024

Tel Aviv, Israel, February 15, 2024 — Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call on Thursday, March 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will issue its earnings release before the market opens that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer. The live call may be accessed via telephone at (833) 316-0562 toll-free, (80) 921-2373 Israel toll-free, or (412) 317-5736 internationally.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available following the end of the conference call until March 21, 2024. To listen to the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 internationally, using access ID: 7640562.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186489/fb9a2e0744 . Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2QpOGnCA or from Arbe’s Investor Relations website at: https://ir.arberobotics.com . An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the website following the call.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe, a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made at the conference call and webcast referred to in this press release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to effect on the Israeli economy generally and on Arbe's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population including Arbe’s employees; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange ratio between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" in Amendment No. 2 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

