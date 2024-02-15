Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine meets in expanded format

On 14 February, the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met for the first time in an expanded format to discuss Ukraine’s budget needs for 2024, priority critical repairs and rapid recovery needs, private sector engagement, and reforms and conditionalities.

The new members are the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, while Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Spain have joined as observers.

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine was launched on 26 January 2023 and has held eight meetings so far. It brings together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, and the G7 countries as permanent members.

The Commission informed the Steering Committee about the recent political agreement reached on the €50 billion Ukraine Facility, which will provide stable and predictable funding for Ukraine for the period 2024-2027. In this context, the Government of Ukraine presented the Ukraine reform matrix and updated on the preparations of the Ukraine Plan, which will underpin disbursements under the Ukraine Facility. The Ukraine Plan is a medium-term growth strategy for the country aimed at providing a coherent roadmap for Ukraine’s reforms and investments, helping to rebuild and modernise, facilitating EU accession, and strengthening macro-financial stability.

The Government of Ukraine also informed about its progress during 2023 on the use of donor funding for priority critical repairs and rapid recovery needs, and outlined its priority needs for 2024.

The Steering Committee agreed on the importance of bringing private sector perspectives to the Platform to further support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, and discussed the possible establishment of a Business Advisory Council.

The next Steering Committee meeting is foreseen in spring.

