Ukraine. Third Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3). February 2022 – December 2023 

This third Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3)—undertaken jointly by the World Bank, the Government of Ukraine, the European Commission, and the United Nations and supported by other partners—takes stock of almost two years of the ongoing war. The document estimates damage and losses along with recovery and reconstruction needs at €452.8 billion for next ten years.

Beyond physical and financial impacts that are more readily quantified, the RDNA3 provides a qualitative description of how people’s lives have been dramatically altered since the invasion. The RDNA3 builds on the previous two Rapid Damage and Needs Assessments (RDNA1 and RDNA2), which respectively covered the initial three and twelve months of the war.