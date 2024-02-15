Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,961 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business SME Support School invites Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises

Business representatives from Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts and other regions of Ukraine are invited to join the EU4Business SME Support School. 

The school is organised by the Ukrainian non-governmental organisation ‘Improve yourself’ with the financial support of the EU-funded programme ‘EU4Business’.

The Small and Medium Business Support School (SMBS) offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn the basic aspects of labour law, how to work with tax and accounting reports and understand basic business models and learn how to work in a team.

The training will start in March and will last 3.5 months. It consists of five modules (the break between modules is 1-3 weeks, each module takes place over a weekend).

The application form is open until 28 February.

To register, please fill in this online form.

Classes will be held offline in Zhytomyr. All non-resident participants will be provided with accommodation.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business SME Support School invites Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more