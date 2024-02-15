EU4Business SME Support School invites Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises

Business representatives from Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts and other regions of Ukraine are invited to join the EU4Business SME Support School.

The school is organised by the Ukrainian non-governmental organisation ‘Improve yourself’ with the financial support of the EU-funded programme ‘EU4Business’.

The Small and Medium Business Support School (SMBS) offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn the basic aspects of labour law, how to work with tax and accounting reports and understand basic business models and learn how to work in a team.

The training will start in March and will last 3.5 months. It consists of five modules (the break between modules is 1-3 weeks, each module takes place over a weekend).

The application form is open until 28 February.

To register, please fill in this online form.

Classes will be held offline in Zhytomyr. All non-resident participants will be provided with accommodation.

