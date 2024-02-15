L’Arpeggiata’s Early Music Digging on southern Europe’s musical roots

MACAU, February 15 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents Mediterraneo, an ancient music concert that will take the audience back to the roots of old civilizations at the Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium on March 16 (Saturday).

Crossing over cultural traces of antiquity, Mediterraneo’s music “sails” between Turkey and Portugal, navigating by the shores of Greece and Italy. Lead by Christina Pluhar, L’Arpeggiata’s Baroque ensemble brings together an array of great voices and the mood-setting moves of a dancer. From the soulfulness of fado music to the unique harmonies of medieval Greek and Italian tunes, the concert stands as living proof that the sea, rather than separating, connects hearts and minds. L’Arpeggiata’s heterogeneous instrumentality is complemented by the harmonic nuances of traditional southern European songs, creating a ceaseless sequence of melodious narratives, propelled by the romance and mystery of the Mediterranean waters.

Founded in 2000 by director and theorboist Christina Pluhar, L’Arpeggiata is an eclectic ensemble combining early-music specialists with vocalists from a region musically known as the “olive frontier”. With over 200,000 records sold, the group have received outstanding reviews for their albums and concerts. They have played in numerous well-known festivals, and concert venues, from London’s Festival of Baroque Music to the New York’s Carnegie Hall, amongst many others.

Mediterraneo will be performed at CCM’s Grand Auditorium this March, with tickets on sale from 16 February (Friday) at the Macao Ticketing Network, at various prices and discounts. For further information and promotional offers, please visit the programme website at www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries, please contact 2840 0555.