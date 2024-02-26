New music alert The Last Time We Made Love from renowned singer / songwriter Ashley Jana
Track Title: The Last Time We Made Love Genre: Adult Contemporary / Pop Launch Date: 12th February 2024 ISRC Code: QMEU32401285NEW YORK, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Pluggers wanted to find out more about Ashley Jana and her new single The Last time We Made Love.
Ashley Jana is a singer/songwriter, producer, and engineer whose music has independently garnered over 60 million streams. Ashley's original music has been featured on HBO, NBC, Showtime, Lifetime, Bravo, Vice, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CNN, TLC, TNT, Oxygen, and more. 20 of her original songs have been featured on the hit show "Dance Moms", with her song "Feels So Good", co-produced with Grammy winner Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins landing on the hit show "Empire". She also wrote the topline melody of "Jelly Jelly" for K-pop sensation TWICE, the topline melody of "Scelgo Ancora Te" for Italian superstar Giorgia, and most recently, the song "Trouble" for America's Got Talent Allstar, Daneliya Tuleshova.
Ashley works out of her home studio, where she provides a wide range of online music production services. She is currently working on the world premiere album version of her new musical, FIGARO: An Original Musical, and she is excited to release her official music video for her new single "The Last Time We Made Love", written by Jana, Thornton Cline, & Jack Tempchin.
