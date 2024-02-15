First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on academician Arif Pashayev’s jubilee

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post on the occasion of the birthday of one of the renowned representatives of the Azerbaijan’s scientific elite, academician Arif Pashayev.

“My kind father, caring grandfather, bright and friendly person! Happy 90th birthday! I wish you robust health and a fine spirit! May the Almighty protect you from all misfortunes! We love you very much! May you live long! May Allah protect all the parents!”