Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,966 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on academician Arif Pashayev’s jubilee

AZERBAIJAN, February 15 - 15 February 2024, 13:50

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post on the occasion of the birthday of one of the renowned representatives of the Azerbaijan’s scientific elite, academician Arif Pashayev.

“My kind father, caring grandfather, bright and friendly person! Happy 90th birthday! I wish you robust health and a fine spirit! May the Almighty protect you from all misfortunes! We love you very much! May you live long! May Allah protect all the parents!”

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on academician Arif Pashayev’s jubilee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more