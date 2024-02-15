Petrol prices rise by over VNĐ700  per litre

VIETNAM, February 15 - HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices were increased by over VNĐ700 per litre by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, starting from 3pm on February 15.

The price of E5 RON 92 rose VNĐ711 to VNĐ22,831 (US$0.93) per litre, while that of RON 95-III was hiked by VNĐ657 to VNĐ23,919 per litre.

Diesel oil is now priced at VNĐ21,361 per litre, up VNĐ654. Meanwhile, kerosene was capped at VNĐ21,221 per litre, up VNĐ633. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VNĐ15,906 per kg, an increase of VNĐ308.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone seven adjustments, with five up and two down.

In the latest fuel price adjustment, the two ministries decided to set aside VNĐ300 per kg for mazut oil for the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS