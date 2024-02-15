FPT IS works with Carbon EX to promote carbon credit projects

VIETNAM, February 15 -

HÀ NỘI — FPT Information System Company Limited (FPT IS) and Carbon EX have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in providing services and solutions to promote carbon credit projects.

The collaboration between the two companies aimed to promote carbon credit projects that adhere to international standards.

FPT IS, a subsidiary of FPT Group, will serve as the intermediary between organisations and businesses in Việt Nam, providing services and solutions to drive green transformation projects. This includes leveraging technology for project implementation, management and carbon credit applications.

Carbon EX is a trading platform based in Japan that specialises in carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. They also offer consultancy services for the development of carbon credit projects worldwide. Carbon EX brings expertise in structuring new carbon credit projects, guiding them through the validation and approval processes, and supporting the adoption of approaches that meet global standards.

Through this collaboration, Vietnamese businesses can partner with FPT IS and Carbon EX to establish standardised carbon credits and effectively operate and manage carbon credit projects. This partnership aims to support sustainable practices and contribute to global efforts in mitigating climate change. - VNS