Agricultural Film Market Expected To Achieve USD 21.2 Billion In Revenues By 2033, Driven By a 6.1% CAGR | Market.us

The growing global population necessitates higher agricultural productivity, driving the demand for agricultural films to enhance crop yield and quality.

New York, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Market.us report, the Agricultural Films Market Size is projected to surpass USD 11.7 Billion in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of USD 21.2 Billion by 2033, expected to rise at an astounding CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.

The agricultural film market refers to the specialized sector involved in the production, distribution, and use of plastic film products designed to enhance the agricultural production process. Agricultural films are polyethylene-based coverings used extensively across various agricultural practices to achieve increased crop yield, improved crop quality, and reduced water usage.

Market growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in film composition and properties, the expansion of high-yield agriculture, and government initiatives supporting modern farming techniques. However, environmental concerns regarding the disposal and degradation of conventional plastic films pose challenges to the market's sustainability, prompting ongoing research and development towards more sustainable solutions.

Key Takeaways in the Agricultural Film Market:

Projected market growth to USD 21.2 billion by 2033 from USD 11.7 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) segment to grow by 36.4% from 2024 to 2033, due to superior durability and thermal properties. Greenhouse films dominated 42% of market revenue in 2023, enhancing crop quality through temperature and water retention. Mulch films are crucial in arid regions for crop survival, while silage films improve forage quality through moisture retention and anaerobic fermentation.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Agricultural Film Market

Population Growth and Food Demand : The rising global population increases the demand for food, necessitating enhanced agricultural productivity. Agricultural films facilitate higher yields and more efficient farming practices to meet this demand.

: The rising global population increases the demand for food, necessitating enhanced agricultural productivity. Agricultural films facilitate higher yields and more efficient farming practices to meet this demand. Technological Advancements : Innovations in film materials and manufacturing processes improve the functionality and environmental sustainability of agricultural films, driving market growth.

: Innovations in film materials and manufacturing processes improve the functionality and environmental sustainability of agricultural films, driving market growth. Sustainability and Environmental Concerns : The environmental impact of non-degradable plastic films has led to a shift towards biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives, influencing market preferences and regulatory policies.

: The environmental impact of non-degradable plastic films has led to a shift towards biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives, influencing market preferences and regulatory policies. Agricultural Economics : Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and the economic viability of farming practices affect the adoption rate of agricultural films. Cost-effective solutions are more likely to be adopted.

: Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and the economic viability of farming practices affect the adoption rate of agricultural films. Cost-effective solutions are more likely to be adopted. Climate Change and Weather Variability: Climate change introduces uncertainties in weather patterns, making controlled agricultural environments more attractive. Agricultural films are essential in mitigating the effects of adverse weather conditions on crop production.

Report Segmentation

Raw Material analysis

In 2023, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) emerged as the leading raw material segment in the agricultural films market, forecasted to grow at an impressive rate of 36.4% from 2024 to 2033. This surge is attributed to LLDPE's superior durability, longer shelf life, and excellent thermal properties, which are expected to enhance its market penetration.

Meanwhile, EVA/EBA and HDPE are preferred in applications demanding rigidity, with HDPE being particularly favored for fumigation and mulching due to its high tensile strength, although its pricing is not as competitive as other polymers. On the other hand, agricultural films made from PVC and EVOH face limited market acceptance because of their lower durability, cost issues, and non-biodegradable nature. However, the sector is poised for significant expansion with the advent of bioplastic PVC films and other innovative materials, promising a future of growth and environmental sustainability in agricultural practices.

Application Analysis

In 2023, the greenhouse segment accounted for 42% of the agricultural films market revenue, a figure set to rise due to increasing demand for high-quality crops and higher disposable incomes. Greenhouses' ability to regulate soil temperature and moisture, along with their effectiveness in preventing weed growth, underscores their value. Moreover, mulch films are particularly beneficial in arid regions to support crop survival, enhancing both quality and yield.

The trend towards greenhouse agriculture is gaining momentum in Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe, propelled by the burgeoning floriculture and horticulture sectors and the challenges posed by adverse climate conditions. Additionally, the use of agricultural films in silage applications promises to boost nutritional value and milk production, with an expected increase in demand for animal fodder. The unique benefits of silage, such as moisture retention and facilitation of anaerobic fermentation, further contribute to the positive growth outlook for the market in the years ahead.

Key Маrkеt Segments

By Raw Materials

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Reclaim

Others

By Application

Soil Protection

Crop Protection

Greenhouse

Silage

Mulching

Others

Top Market Leaders

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

RKW Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Coveris

Plastika Kritis SA

Novamont SpA

ExxonMobil Chemical

Armando Alvarez Group

Trioplast Industrier AB

AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd.

Recent Development

In May 2022, Berry Plastics Group, Inc. launched a new product range of high-strength refuse sacks. These sacks are manufactured from extremely tough agricultural plastic waste. These waste films are collected from the farms of the UK and Ireland.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc. launched a new product range of high-strength refuse sacks. These sacks are manufactured from extremely tough agricultural plastic waste. These waste films are collected from the farms of the UK and Ireland. In February 2022, Coverus enlarged its production capacity for shrink and stretch hoods which are made from recycled materials. From this expansion, Coveris planned to modernize its site in Montfaucon, France.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 11.7 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 21.2 billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 6.1% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 48.3% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global agricultural films market, contributing over 48.3% to worldwide revenue, with mulch films being used in more than 80% of agricultural practices there. This dominance is anticipated to continue, fueled by government-backed research and development in protected agriculture, with China leading in growth. Conversely, Europe faces stagnant growth due to strict environmental regulations, though a shift towards biodegradable materials could spur future market expansion.



North America, with a matured market, expects slower demand, influenced by the high cost and relocation of polyethylene production facilities to more cost-effective regions like the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Meanwhile, Central and South America are poised for average growth, driven by the vast agricultural lands and technological advancements in countries like Brazil and Argentina.

By Geography



North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



