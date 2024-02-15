Submit Release
Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales increase 13.7% to record $1.1 billion
     
  • Record operating income margin of 19.3% and adjusted operating income margin of 17.2%
     
  • Record EPS of $2.70 and adjusted EPS of $2.45
 
Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales increase 11.4% to record $4.2 billion
     
  • Record operating income margin and adjusted operating income margin of 17.1%
     
  • Record EPS of $9.37 and adjusted EPS of $9.41
     
  • Cash flows from operations increase 74% to record $668 million with 105% cash conversion(1)
     
  • Returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases


CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $156.6 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70, which includes special item after-tax net gains of $14.6 million, or $0.25 EPS.  This compares with prior year period net income of $109.1 million, or $1.87 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $4.1 million.  Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $142 million, or $2.45 adjusted EPS.  This compares with adjusted net income of $113.2 million, or $1.94 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter 2023 sales increased 13.7% to $1.1 billion reflecting a 2.6% increase in organic sales, a 9.8% benefit from acquisitions and 1.3% favorable foreign exchange.  Operating income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $204 million, or 19.3% of sales.  This compares with operating income of $141.5 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the prior year period.  Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $182.1 million, or 17.2% of sales, as compared with $146.8 million, or 15.8% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report that we achieved record performance in 2023, reflecting strong demand for our solutions and effective execution of our Higher Standard strategy,” commented Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement is a fitting capstone to Chris Mapes’ eleven-year tenure leading the company. We finished the year with good momentum across most end markets.” Hedlund concluded, “Looking ahead, we will continue to advance the business by focusing on our customers, bringing innovative products to market and driving operational excellence.”

Twelve Months 2023 Summary

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $545.2 million, or $9.37 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $2.7 million, or $0.04 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $472.2 million, or $8.04 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $13.4 million, or $0.23 EPS. Excluding special items, adjusted net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased 12.8% to $548 million, or $9.41 EPS, compared with $485.7 million, or $8.27 EPS, in the prior year period.

Sales increased 11.4% to $4.2 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 reflecting a 4% increase in organic sales, a 7.4% benefit from acquisitions and 0.1% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $717.8 million, or 17.1% of sales. This compares with operating income of $612.3 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $718.8 million, or 17.1% of sales, as compared with $631.2 million, or 16.8% of sales, in the prior year period.

(1) Cash conversion is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures divided by adjusted net income.


Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be webcast live today, February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please dial (888) 440-4368 (domestic) or (646) 960-0856 (international) and use confirmation code 6709091. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital (“adjusted ROIC”) are non-GAAP financial measures.  Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business.  Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully.  Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning.  Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results.  The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general.  For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)        
                                 
Consolidated Statements of Income 
                           Fav (Unfav) to  
  Three Months Ended December 31,    Prior Year  
  2023     % of Sales      2022      % of Sales   $   %  
Net sales $  1,058,514        100.0   % $  930,934    100.0 % $  127,580      13.7   %
Cost of goods sold    687,484        64.9   %    622,950    66.9 %    (64,534 )    (10.4 ) %
Gross profit    371,030        35.1   %    307,984    33.1 %    63,046      20.5   %
Selling, general & administrative expenses    188,931        17.8   %    164,113    17.6 %    (24,818 )    (15.1 ) %
Rationalization and asset impairment charges    (21,932 )      (2.1 ) %    2,383    0.3 %    24,315      1,020.4   %
Operating income    204,031        19.3   %    141,488    15.2 %    62,543      44.2   %
Interest expense, net    8,663        0.8   %    8,633    0.9 %    (30 )    (0.3 ) %
Other income    1,662        0.2   %    2,903    0.3 %    (1,241 )    (42.7 ) %
Income before income taxes    197,030        18.6   %    135,758    14.6 %    61,272      45.1   %
Income taxes    40,386        3.8   %    26,612    2.9 %    (13,774 )    (51.8 ) %
Effective tax rate    20.5   %          19.6 %         (0.9 ) %    
Net income $  156,644        14.8   % $  109,146    11.7 % $  47,498      43.5   %
                                 
Basic earnings per share $  2.75           $  1.89       $  0.86      45.5   %
Diluted earnings per share $  2.70           $  1.87       $  0.83      44.4   %
Weighted average shares (basic)    57,063              57,676                   
Weighted average shares (diluted)    57,911              58,459                  


                         Fav (Unfav) to  
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,   Prior Year  
  2023     % of Sales      2022   % of Sales      $   %  
Net sales $  4,191,636      100.0   $  3,761,211    100.0 $  430,425      11.4  
Cost of goods sold    2,726,191      65.0      2,480,451    65.9    (245,740 )    (9.9 )
Gross profit    1,465,445      35.0      1,280,760    34.1    184,685      14.4  
Selling, general & administrative expenses    758,910      18.1      656,636    17.5    (102,274 )    (15.6 )
Rationalization and asset impairment charges    (11,314 )    (0.3 )    11,788    0.3    23,102      196.0  
Operating income    717,849      17.1      612,336    16.3    105,513      17.2  
Interest expense, net    44,371      1.1      29,500    0.8    (14,871 )    (50.4 )
Other income    13,388      0.3      9,991    0.3    3,397      34.0  
Income before income taxes    686,866      16.4      592,827    15.8    94,039      15.9  
Income taxes    141,618      3.4      120,603    3.2    (21,015 )    (17.4 )
Effective tax rate    20.6   %        20.3 %         (0.3 ) %     
Net income $  545,248      13.0   $  472,224    12.6 $  73,024      15.5  
                               
Basic earnings per share $  9.50         $  8.14       $  1.36      16.7  
Diluted earnings per share $  9.37         $  8.04       $  1.33      16.5  
Weighted average shares (basic)    57,364            58,030                   
Weighted average shares (diluted)    58,221            58,749                   


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)    
             
Balance Sheet Highlights            
             
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, 2023      December 31, 2022  
Cash and cash equivalents $  393,787   $  197,150  
Accounts receivable, net    538,830      541,529  
Inventories    562,864      665,451  
Total current assets    1,693,111      1,557,790  
Property, plant and equipment, net    575,316      544,871  
Total assets    3,377,297      3,180,546  
Trade accounts payable    325,435      352,079  
Total current liabilities    754,610      852,897  
Short-term debt (1)    2,439      93,483  
Long-term debt, less current portion    1,102,771      1,110,396  
Total equity    1,308,852      1,034,041  
             
Operating Working Capital December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Average operating working capital to Net sales (2)    17.1 %      20.9 %
             
Invested Capital December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Short-term debt (1) $  2,439   $  93,483  
Long-term debt, less current portion    1,102,771      1,110,396  
Total debt    1,105,210      1,203,879  
Total equity    1,308,852      1,034,041  
Invested capital $  2,414,062   $  2,237,920  
             
Total debt / invested capital    45.8 %      53.8 %


(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt.
(2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                           
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                          
                           
  Three Months Ended December 31,      Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
  2023     2022       2023     2022    
Operating income as reported $  204,031     $  141,488       $  717,849     $  612,336    
Special items (pre-tax):                              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)    (21,932 )      2,383          (11,314 )      11,788    
Acquisition transaction costs (3)    —        2,935          —        6,003    
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)    —        —          12,252        1,106    
Adjusted operating income (1) $  182,099     $  146,806       $  718,787     $  631,233    
As a percent of total sales    17.2   %    15.8   %      17.1   %    16.8   %
                           
Net income as reported $  156,644     $  109,146       $  545,248     $  472,224    
Special items:                              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)    (21,932 )      2,383          (11,314 )      11,788    
Acquisition transaction costs (3)    —        2,935          —        6,003    
Pension settlement net charges (5)    845        —          845        (4,273 )  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)    —        —          12,252        1,106    
Gain on asset disposal (6)    —        —          (1,646 )      —    
Tax effect of Special items (7)    6,445        (1,250 )        2,537        (1,192 )  
Adjusted net income (1)    142,002        113,214          547,922        485,656    
Interest expense, net    8,663        8,633          44,371        29,500    
Income taxes as reported    40,386        26,612          141,618        120,603    
Tax effect of Special items (7)    (6,445 )      1,250          (2,537 )      1,192    
Adjusted EBIT (1) $  184,606     $  149,709       $  731,374     $  636,951    
                           
Effective tax rate as reported    20.5   %    19.6   %      20.6   %    20.3   %
Net special item tax impact    (1.2 ) %    0.1   %      (0.4 ) %    (0.2 ) %
Adjusted effective tax rate (1)    19.3   %    19.7   %      20.2   %    20.1   %
                           
Diluted earnings per share as reported $  2.70     $  1.87       $  9.37     $  8.04    
Special items per share    (0.25 )      0.07          0.04        0.23    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $  2.45     $  1.94       $  9.41     $  8.27    
                           
Weighted average shares (diluted)    57,911        58,459          58,221        58,749    


(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures.  Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) 2023 gain is primarily related to the sale of a property partially offset by rationalization and asset impairment charges within International Welding. 2022 charges are primarily related to employee severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets and other related costs and non-cash asset impairment charges.
(3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.
(4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.
(5) 2023 charges related to pension settlements included in Other income. 2022 net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income.
(6) Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income.
(7) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate.  The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
             
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,   
Return on Invested Capital 2023        2022    
Net income as reported $  545,248     $  472,224    
Plus: Interest expense (after-tax)    38,050        23,276    
Less: Interest income (after-tax)    5,033        1,202    
Net operating profit after taxes $  578,265     $  494,298    
Special items:            
Rationalization and asset impairment charges    (11,314 )      11,788    
Acquisition transaction costs    —        6,003    
Pension settlement net charges    845        (4,273 )  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories    12,252        1,106    
Gain on asset disposal    (1,646 )      —    
Tax effect of Special items (2)    2,537        (1,192 )  
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $  580,939     $  507,730    
             
Invested Capital December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Short-term debt $  2,439     $  93,483    
Long-term debt, less current portion    1,102,771        1,110,396    
Total debt    1,105,210        1,203,879    
Total equity    1,308,852        1,034,041    
Invested capital $  2,414,062     $  2,237,920    
             
Return on invested capital as reported   24.0   %     22.1   %  
Adjusted return on invested capital (1)   24.1   %     22.7   %  

             

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures.  Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.
The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate.  The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
           
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows          
           
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income $  156,644     $  109,146  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:            
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges    3,651        324  
Depreciation and amortization    21,969        19,050  
Gain on sale of property    (36,187 )      —  
Other non-cash items, net    (33,586 )      (13,624 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:            
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable    8,285        (441 )
Decrease in inventories    64,313        54,390  
(Decrease) in trade accounts payable    (7,356 )      (2,720 )
Net change in other current assets and liabilities    (68,798 )      (58,966 )
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities    12,727        4,644  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES    121,662        111,803  
           
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures    (24,528 )      (19,582 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired    —        (414,004 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment    44,898        994  
Other investing activities    6,010        159  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED BY) INVESTING ACTIVITIES    26,380        (432,433 )
           
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
(Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings    (5,057 )      24,955  
(Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings    (112 )      399,843  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options    9,068        4,217  
Purchase of shares for treasury    (68,176 )      (25,077 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders    (36,733 )      (32,347 )
Other financing activities    —        (441 )
NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES    (101,010 )      371,150  
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents    4,088        5,323  
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS    51,120        55,843  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period    342,667        141,307  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $  393,787     $  197,150  
           
Cash dividends paid per share $  0.64     $  0.56  


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
           
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows          
           
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income $  545,248     $  472,224  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:            
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges    4,779        8,100  
Depreciation and amortization    86,670        78,059  
Gain on sale of property    (36,187 )      —  
Other non-cash items, net    (12,159 )      (10,958 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:            
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable    14,980        (65,010 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories    122,094        (81,188 )
(Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable    (32,028 )      16,852  
Net change in other current assets and liabilities    (25,552 )      (26,496 )
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities    (303 )      (8,197 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES    667,542        383,386  
           
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures    (90,987 )      (71,883 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired    (32,685 )      (436,298 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment    49,494        3,331  
Other investing activities    (551 )      159  
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES    (74,729 )      (504,691 )
           
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
(Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings    (79,873 )      34,351  
(Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings    (8,109 )      405,444  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options    22,365        6,385  
Purchase of shares for treasury    (198,765 )      (181,293 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders    (148,010 )      (130,724 )
Other financing activities    —        (438 )
NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES    (412,392 )      133,725  
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents    16,216        (8,228 )
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS    196,637        4,192  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period    197,150        192,958  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $  393,787     $  197,150  
           
Cash dividends paid per share $  2.56     $  2.24  

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                               
  Americas      International       The Harris      Corporate /           
  Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated  
Three months ended December 31, 2023                                   
Net sales $  654,707   $  292,177     $  111,630   $  —     $  1,058,514    
Inter-segment sales    35,493      11,557        2,578      (49,628 )      —    
Total sales $  690,200   $  303,734     $  114,208   $  (49,628 )   $  1,058,514    
                               
Net income                            $  156,644    
As a percent of total sales                               14.8   %
                               
EBIT (1) $  129,409   $  64,035     $  15,246   $  (2,997 )   $  205,693    
As a percent of total sales    18.7 %      21.1   %      13.3 %            19.4   %
Special items charges (gain) (3)    60      (21,147 )      —      —        (21,087 )  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $  129,469   $  42,888     $  15,246   $  (2,997 )   $  184,606    
As a percent of total sales    18.8 %      14.1   %      13.3 %            17.4   %
                               
Three months ended December 31, 2022                                   
Net sales $  573,592   $  243,114     $  114,228   $  —     $  930,934    
Inter-segment sales    29,479      5,754        2,470      (37,703 )      —    
Total sales $  603,071   $  248,868     $  116,698   $  (37,703 )   $  930,934    
                               
Net income                            $  109,146    
As a percent of total sales                               11.7   %
                               
EBIT (1) $  113,813   $  21,020     $  12,056   $  (2,498 )   $  144,391    
As a percent of total sales    18.9 %      8.4   %      10.3 %            15.5   %
Special items charges (4)    567      1,816        —      2,935        5,318    
Adjusted EBIT (2) $  114,380   $  22,836     $  12,056   $  437     $  149,709    
As a percent of total sales    19.0 %      9.2   %      10.3 %            16.1   %


(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income.
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect a net gain of $21,992 related to the sale of a property, partially offset by rationalization and asset impairment charges, and pension settlement charges of $845 in International Welding.
(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,816 and $567 in International Welding and Americas Welding, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $2,935 in Corporate/Eliminations.

 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
                               
  Americas      International      The Harris      Corporate /           
  Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated  
Year ended December 31, 2023                                   
Net sales $  2,655,546     $  1,040,006     $  496,084   $  —     $  4,191,636  
Inter-segment sales    127,536        31,498        10,641      (169,675 )      —  
Total sales $  2,783,082     $  1,071,504     $  506,725   $  (169,675 )   $  4,191,636  
                               
Net income                            $  545,248  
As a percent of total sales                               13.0 %
                               
EBIT (1) $  528,411     $  146,218     $  74,144   $  (17,536 )   $  731,237  
As a percent of total sales    19.0   %      13.6   %      14.6 %            17.4 %
Special items charges (gain) (3)    9,858        (9,721 )      —      —        137  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $  538,269     $  136,497     $  74,144   $  (17,536 )   $  731,374  
As a percent of total sales    19.3   %      12.7   %      14.6 %            17.4 %
                               
Year ended December 31, 2022                                   
Net sales $  2,288,934     $  954,281     $  517,996   $  —     $  3,761,211  
Inter-segment sales    122,019        31,503        11,040      (164,562 )      —  
Total sales $  2,410,953     $  985,784     $  529,036   $  (164,562 )   $  3,761,211  
                               
Net income                            $  472,224  
As a percent of total sales                               12.6 %
                               
EBIT (1) $  465,879     $  108,476     $  64,008   $  (16,036 )   $  622,327  
As a percent of total sales    19.3   %      11.0   %      12.1 %            16.5 %
Special items (gain) charges (4)    (3,060 )      11,681        —      6,003        14,624  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $  462,819     $  120,157     $  64,008   $  (10,033 )   $  636,951  
As a percent of total sales    19.2   %      12.2   %      12.1 %            16.9 %


(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $9,390 and $2,862 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $468 and net gains of $11,782 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, pension settlement charges of $845 in International Welding and gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.
(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,106 in Americas Welding, acquisition transaction costs of $6,003 in Corporate/Eliminations and a $3,735 net gain related to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2022 also include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $11,681 in International Welding and net gains of $431 in Americas Welding.


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                                     
 Three Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment                  
           Change in Net Sales due to:              
  Net Sales                     Foreign   Net Sales  
  2022   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2023    
Operating Segments                                          
Americas Welding $           573,592   $  14,754     $  61,138   $  2,964     $  2,259   $           654,707    
International Welding    243,114      11,874        30,149      (1,654 )      8,694         292,177    
The Harris Products Group    114,228      (7,904 )      —      4,126        1,180      111,630    
Consolidated $  930,934   $  18,724     $  91,287   $  5,436     $  12,133   $  1,058,514    
                                     
% Change                                          
Americas Welding          2.6   %    10.7 %    0.5   %    0.4 %    14.1   %
International Welding          4.9   %    12.4 %    (0.7 ) %    3.6 %    20.2   %
The Harris Products Group          (6.9 ) %    —      3.6   %    1.0 %    (2.3 ) %
Consolidated          2.0   %    9.8 %    0.6   %    1.3 %    13.7   %


Twelve Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment
                                     
           Change in Net Sales due to:              
  Net Sales                     Foreign   Net Sales  
  2022   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2023    
Operating Segments                                          
Americas Welding $  2,288,934   $  109,860     $  222,493   $  37,125   $  (2,866 )   $  2,655,546    
International Welding    954,281      12,519        54,078      14,691      4,437        1,040,006    
The Harris Products Group    517,996      (36,693 )      —      12,330      2,451        496,084    
Consolidated $  3,761,211   $  85,686     $  276,571   $  64,146   $  4,022     $  4,191,636    
                                     
% Change                                          
Americas Welding          4.8   %    9.7 %    1.6 %    (0.1 ) %    16.0   %
International Welding          1.3   %    5.7 %    1.5 %    0.5   %    9.0   %
The Harris Products Group          (7.1 ) %    —      2.4 %    0.5   %    (4.2 ) %
Consolidated          2.3   %    7.4 %    1.7 %    0.1   %    11.4   % 


Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

