Ultralife Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Sales of $44.5 million representing a 23.4% year-over-year increase

Highest medical sales quarter in Company’s history

Operating income of $3.6 million versus $0.2 million for the 2022 fourth quarter

Adjusted EPS of $0.18 compared to a loss of $0.03 for the 2022 fourth quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million representing a 134.8% year-over-year increase

Backlog of $103.5 million exiting 2023, a 2.4% sequential increase over third quarter

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

Sales of $158.6 million representing a 20.3% year-over-year increase

Operating income of $9.5 million versus $0.1 million for 2022

Adjusted EPS of $0.52 compared to a loss of $0.07 for 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million representing a 138.8% year-over-year increase

“Ultralife performed exceedingly well in the fourth quarter, delivering higher Communications Systems revenue, a 360-basis point expansion of Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin and operating expense leverage. In addition, medical sales reached the highest quarterly level since we entered this market in 2012. With adjusted EBITDA more than doubling and inventory levels lower, we are well positioned to commence paying down our acquisition debt,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our strong fourth quarter performance caps a year of accomplishment against our stated highest priority of recapturing gross margin through price realization activities, supply chain improvements, level-loaded production and lean manufacturing initiatives. These actions resulted in a 240-basis point expansion of gross margin for the year to 24.7% and a swing from a loss to adjusted EPS of $0.52. Finally, our efforts to strengthen our commercial relationships launching customer-driven new products into the market have been bearing fruit and sustained our backlog in excess of $100 million,” added Mr. Manna.

“As we enter 2024 with a healthy backlog and a significantly stronger balance sheet, we are focused on driving additional gross margin expansion, organic growth in our end markets and operating leverage. We will continue to invest in new product development for commercial expansion. Our focus in 2024 is to build upon our 2023 momentum, sustain profitable growth and generate incremental cash flow to reduce debt, and support strategic capital expenditures and accretive acquisitions,” concluded Mr. Manna.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $44.5 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 23.4%, as compared to revenue of $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Overall, government/defense sales increased 28.8% and commercial sales increased 20.2% over the 2022 period. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 11.1% to $35.7 million compared to $32.1 million last year reflecting increases of 20.2% in commercial sales, including a 118.0% increase in medical battery sales, partially offset by decreases of 11.3% in oil & gas market sales and 11.4% in government/defense sales. Communications Systems sales increased by 121.9% to $8.8 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments of vehicle-amplifier adaptors to a global defense contractor for the U.S. Army and of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor under an ongoing allied country government/defense modernization program. Our total backlog exiting the 2023 fourth quarter was $103.5 million representing a 2.4% sequential increase over that reported for the third quarter.

Gross profit was $11.4 million, or 25.6% of revenue, compared to $8.1 million, or 22.4% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 25.2%, compared to 21.6% last year, primarily due to more efficiencies and higher cost absorption resulting from a concerted effort to level-load production more evenly across the 2023 quarter, as well as improved price realization. Communications Systems gross margin was 27.2% compared to 28.7% last year, primarily due to inefficiencies caused by component delays from suppliers, partially offset by higher factory volume.

Operating expenses were $7.8 million, compared to $7.9 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. Operating expenses were 17.4% of revenue compared to 21.8% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

The combination of higher sales leveraged by improved gross margin and operating expenses resulted in a $3.4 million increase in operating income to $3.6 million from $0.2 million last year.

Net income was $2.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.18 on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $0.03 for the 2022 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or 10.7% of sales, compared to $2.0 million, or 5.6% of sales, for the year-earlier period.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current Assets: Cash $ 10,278 $ 5,713 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 31,761 27,779 Inventories, Net 42,215 41,192 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,949 4,304 Total Current Assets 90,203 78,988 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 21,117 21,716 Goodwill 37,571 37,428 Other Intangible Assets, Net 15,107 15,921 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 10,567 12,069 Other Non-Current Assets 3,711 2,308



Total Assets $ 178,276 $ 168,430



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 11,336 $ 16,074 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,000 2,000 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 3,115 2,890 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 7,279 7,949 Total Current Liabilities 23,730 28,913 Long-Term Debt, Net 23,624 19,310 Deferred Income Taxes 1,714 1,917 Other Non-Current Liabilities 3,781 1,887 Total Liabilities 52,849 52,027 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,078 2,057 Capital in Excess of Par Value 189,160 187,405 Accumulated Deficit (40,754 ) (47,951 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,660 ) (3,750 ) Treasury Stock (21,492 ) (21,484 ) Total Ultralife Equity 125,332 116,277 Non-Controlling Interest 95 126 Total Shareholders’ Equity 125,427 116,403 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 178,276 $ 168,430





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December

31, December

31, December

31, December

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $ 35,703 $ 32,122 $ 129,953 $ 119,995 Communications Systems 8,845 3,985 28,691 11,845 Total Revenues 44,548 36,107 158,644 131,840 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 26,711 25,185 99,178 93,841 Communications Systems 6,435 2,841 20,266 8,599 Total Cost of Products Sold 33,146 28,026 119,444 102,440 Gross Profit 11,402 8,081 39,200 29,400 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,852 1,656 7,531 7,081 Selling, General and Administrative 5,901 6,208 22,194 22,190 Total Operating Expenses 7,753 7,864 29,725 29,271 Operating Income 3,649 217 9,475 129 Other Expense 536 597 358 575 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 3,113 (380 ) 9,117 (446



)



Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 263 (155 ) 1,951 (326 ) Net Income (Loss) 2,850 (225 ) 7,166 (120 ) Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (23 ) (1 ) (31 ) (1 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 2,873 ($ 224 ) $ 7,197 ($ 119 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Ultralife

Common Shareholders – Basic $.18 ($.01) $.44 ($.01) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Ultralife

Common Shareholders – Diluted $.17 ($.01) $.44 ($.01) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,338 16,135 16,214 16,125 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,479 16,135 16,226 16,125

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 2,873 ($ 224 ) $ 7,197 ($ 119 ) Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 566 368 2,016 951 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 263 (155 ) 1,951 (326 ) Depreciation Expense 740 727 3,022 3,177 Amortization Expense 226 313 889 1,282 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 104 224 528 776 Cyber-Insurance Policy Deductible - - 100 - Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment - - - 55 Severance to Former President & CEO - 779 - 779 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,772 $ 2,032 $ 15,703 $ 6,575

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)













Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 2,873 $.18 $.17 ($ 224 ) ($.01) ($.01) Deferred Tax Provision (Benefit) 56 - .01 (279 ) (.02) (.02) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 2,929 $.18 $.18 ($ 503 ) ($.03) ($.03) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,338 16,479 16,135 16,135





Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 7,197 $.44 $.44 ($ 119 ) ($.01) ($.01) Deferred Tax Provision (Benefit) 1,301 .08 .08 (962 ) (.06) (.06) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 8,498 $.52 $.52 ($ 1,081 ) ($.07) ($.07) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,214 16,226 16,125 16,125

