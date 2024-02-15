Tricha Shivas Promoted to Chief of Staff and Strategy at Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) proudly announces the promotion of Tricha Shivas to Chief of Staff and Strategy. Ms. Shivas, who joined FSR in 2021 and has served FSR as the Vice President of Research and Strategic Partnerships and the Chief Strategy Officer, has played a pivotal role in the expansive growth of FSR over the last three years.

Ms. Shivas has been instrumental in growing and diversifying the organization’s revenue, establishing and expanding pharmaceutical and regulatory partnerships to advance drug development, creating and executing influential programming, and designing and growing the FSR’s Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance – a 42-member program consisting of clinics, hospitals, individual providers, patients. and caregivers committed to finding a cure and ensuring evidence-based, patient-centric care for those living with sarcoidosis. Ms. Shivas has also supported the doubling of FSR’s staff over the last 3 years through the implementation of operational systems to track revenue cycle management, data analytics, and programs’ progress and outcomes.

“Since joining FSR three years ago, Tricha has proven to be an extraordinary leader filled with passion and expertise resulting in significant advancements for FSR,” said Mary McGowan, FSR’s Chief Executive Officer. “The appointment of Tricha to the role of Chief of Staff and Strategy is a pivotal piece in our comprehensive strategy to take big, bold steps towards a brighter future for all impacted by sarcoidosis.”

“I am honored by this promotion and look forward to utilizing my expertise to help accelerate research, support patients, advance clinician understanding, and support the sarcoidosis community,” said Ms. Shivas. “Every day I continue to be impressed with our team and volunteer leaders’ entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to deliver exceptional work in support of FSR’s mission.”

Ms. Shivas’ strengths lie in her ability to build powerful collaborations, innovative strategic approach, meticulous organization, and her adept problem-solving. Ms. Shivas will lean on her nearly 20 years of experience in academia, patient advocacy, and healthcare policy to work alongside the CEO, Governing Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board, and patient leaders to improve the lives of all impacted by sarcoidosis as together they continue to seek better treatments and a possible cure for sarcoidosis.

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. For more information about FSR and to join our community, visit: stopsarcoidosis.org.

Contact:

Cathi Davis

FSR Sr. Manager of Marketing and Communications

Cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ffdea4-6ed5-4397-a3d9-9aca1daa4b0c



