W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call as well as Posting of Interview with Chairman and CEO Tracy Krohn on Website

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (“W&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release and conference call. The Company also said it has posted the recording of a recent interview with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer on its website.



W&T said it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

The Company has posted to its website, www.wtoffshore.com, a recent interview with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tracy Krohn, hosted by Jasper Wijk, co-founder of Valpal, an investment advisory and research firm that recently initiated coverage of W&T Offshore. The interview is posted in the “Investors” section of the site.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had working interests in 54 fields in federal and state waters (which include 45 fields in federal waters and nine in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 602,100 gross acres (446,800 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 440,600 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 8,000 gross acres in Alabama onshore. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.