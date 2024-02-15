Submit Release
Clearway Energy, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.4033 per Share

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced that on February 14, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company’s Class A and Class C common stock of $0.4033 per share payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024. This quarterly dividend represents $1.6132 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.3964 per share, or $1.5856 per share annualized.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 5,500 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company's over 8,000 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “believe” and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.


Investor:
Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500
investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com

Media:
Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754
media@clearwayenergy.com

