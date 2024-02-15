Stellantis Announces Board Composition Change

AMSTERDAM, February 15, 2024 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors intends to propose the appointment of Claudia Parzani as an independent non-executive director of Stellantis at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) in 2024.

Claudia will be nominated as an independent non-executive director to succeed Kevin Scott, a director of Stellantis appointed on January 4, 2021 for a four-year term that commenced on January 17, 2021. Kevin’s resignation for personal reasons will take effect at the end of the 2024 AGM.

Claudia is a partner at a global law firm, where she has served in key strategic and global managerial roles and on the relevant executive committees. Since 2022, she has been Chair of Borsa Italiana, the Italian stock exchange, after having been Deputy Chair and, previously, a non-executive director. Claudia graduated from the Università degli Studi di Milano in Italy.

Stellantis and its Board of Directors express their deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to Kevin for his outstanding service, invaluable contributions, and dedication during his tenure as a director of Stellantis and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

