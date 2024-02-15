Lan J. Shaw Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspiring Book, 'Rise Up!'

Lan J. Shaw

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lan Shaw embarks on an exhilarating journey as she collaborates with SuccessBooks® to co-author the book, "Rise Up!" alongside an extraordinary team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Rise Up!" is not merely a book; it is a compelling narrative set to uplift the spirits of its readers with stories of unwavering courage and determination. The official launch of this transformative masterpiece is scheduled for Summer of 2024.

Lan Shaw's life story is nothing short of remarkable. Born into modest beginnings in Beijing, China, her early years were marked by cultural upheavals and natural disasters, including the catastrophic 1976 earthquake that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Despite the daunting challenges she faced, Lan's indomitable spirit was forged through her parents' emphasis on education and perseverance. Armed with determination, she graduated with a degree that would lay the foundation for her future success. Lan began her career with American President Lines in Tianjin, swiftly rising to prominence as a top performer. Her relentless work ethic and keen business acumen garnered her recognition within the company, granting her access to international circles of influence.

Lan's journey took a transformative turn when she attended a British Education Fair on a whim, leading to her acceptance into a prestigious MBA program at Lancaster University Management School, defying conventional prerequisites. This courageous leap exemplified her determination to break free from cultural expectations and pursue a life of limitless possibilities.

Leveraging her MBA, Lan transitioned into supply chain management in California, consulting for Fortune 500 companies. In 2007, she boldly ventured into financial advising at a major brokerage firm, where her exceptional talent shone as she gained the trust of high-net-worth individuals and managed substantial assets during one of the most challenging economic periods.

In 2017, Lan founded Vision Private Wealth, recognizing a substantial gap in the financial industry — the underserved wealthy. Vision Private Wealth, a multi-family office, was her response to this disparity.

Lan's firm is committed to offering an exceptional level of service, focusing on comprehensive wealth, life, and legacy planning. Her enterprise is a testament to her dedication to delivering optimal service, epitomizing the notion that there is always room for improvement and innovation.

Lan Shaw's life story is a testament to the transformative power of embracing one's journey, finding beauty in adversity, and relentlessly pursuing the realm of possibility. Her biography is not merely a record of personal achievements; it serves as a radiant beacon of hope, inspiring all to dream and passionately pursue the wonders of limitless potential.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Lan Shaw as a co-author for "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for the official launch of "Rise Up!" and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Lan Shaw, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

Vision Private Wealth, Inc. 2159 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 358-8668. Lan J. Shaw (CA Insurance License #0F94440) is a Registered Representative and an Investment Adviser Representative with/and offers securities and advisory services through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser.