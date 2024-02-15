AGU Report

Figure 2: R. Lanari and I at poster session, discussing the tectonic evolution of the Calabria Arc and Southern Apennines

by Romano Clementucci, PostDoc, ETH Zurich (Switzerland)

Twitter: @RomanoClementu1 | email: rclementucci@erdw.ethz.ch

As a postdoctoral researcher, one significant milestone in advancing our careers often involves attending an international congress. In December 2023, I successfully achieved that goal by participating in AGU23, marking my first attendance after several consecutive years at EGU. It was truly exhilarating to share my research with a new community and engage in meaningful discussions.

Figure 1: AGU at the Moscone convention center. PC: AGU website

The experience provided not only a platform for academic exchange but also an exciting opportunity to explore San Francisco and California at large. After years of attending EGU, AGU23 offered a fresh perspective and a chance to connect with a different scientific community. All in all, it was a rewarding endeavor both professionally and personally.

Figure 2: R. Lanari and I at poster session, discussing the tectonic evolution of the Calabria Arc and Southern Apennines

A brief overview of myself: I would categorize my expertise in the intersection of Tectonics and Geomorphology, specifically as a Tectonic Geomorphologist. My primary focus lies in exploring the intricate interplay between deep-seated geological processes and surface dynamics, elucidating how they collectively shape the Earth’s surface.

I often find myself traversing through ancient geological terrains, examining everything from very old geological domains to small wavelengths and short-term processes. My research spans the spectrum, ranging from understanding mountain building and plate dynamics to deciphering the impacts of climate and human activities on surface processes.

I presented my ongoing research and had animated discussions in two of the main sessions focused on impact of tectonics, climate, and erosion in the evolution of mountain belts. This included both an oral presentation and a poster session (refer to Fig. 2). It ended up being a very nice environment for delving into the details of my work, and I benefitted signif

Figure 3: Picture of General Sherman Tree (Giant Forest) in Tulare County, in the U.S. state of California. Note, the estimated age of 2,300–2,700 years.

icantly from the engaging conversations.

For a European researcher, in addition to the conference itself, it’s worthwhile to delve into the cultural nuances and enjoy the experience of visiting the US. In 2023, AGU took place in San Francisco, a city that provides a diverse array of activities and captures the Californian vibes. In my case, I decided to travel for a week to explore the incredible natural parks of the region, such as Yosemite and Sequoia National Park, which are conveniently situated not far from San Francisco City (refer to Fig. 3).

AGU provides an excellent opportunity for networking, attracting international scientists from various parts of the world. Although the high costs of attending AGU may pose accessibility challenges for some, AGU is a unique conference that everyone should participate in at least once if they have the opportunity.

