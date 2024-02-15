Bark, the Premier Online Marketplace for Professional Services, Sets Roots in Austin: Launches First U.S. Office

Bark.com, a global services marketplace headquartered in London, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bark.com, a global services marketplace headquartered in London, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, in Austin, Texas. This strategic expansion is a testament to Bark's successful journey since its 2014 inception in the UK and its commitment to fostering business growth across North America.

Embracing the American Dream: Powering Entrepreneurial Success

Deepening its footprint in the US, Bark’s establishment of an office in Austin builds upon the success of having already served thousands of businesses across the United States and Canada, helping companies of all sizes find new customers via its world-class lead generation capabilities and user-friendly app. By establishing a physical presence in Austin, Bark aims to deepen its relationships with North American businesses and provide a robust channel for quality customer connections.

The choice of Austin as the home for Bark's first U.S. office is no coincidence. Recognised for its vibrant tech scene, rich talent pipeline, and world-class academic institutions, Austin stands as an ideal hub for Bark's innovative spirit. "Austin's dynamic atmosphere aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise how businesses create meaningful connections with customers," said Andy Oldham, CEO, at Bark. "We're excited to bring our unique platform to the heart of one of America's most entrepreneurial cities."

Impacting Thousands and Driving Growth

Before this expansion, Bark's platform had already made a significant impact on the U.S. market. Thousands of businesses in the US have leveraged Bark’s services to find new customers, enabling them to achieve their growth and profitability targets. With new business coming to Bark every week, the platform is set to become a foundational platform for SMEs and Enterprises.

As Bark sets up its new office in the Arboretum area, the company is also scaling its team and is eager to tap into Austin's rich pool of talent. This expansion not only signifies growth for Bark, but also brings new employment opportunities within the local community. "We're thrilled to join the Austin tech and business community, and look forward to scaling a team that embodies our innovative and customer-centric ethos," added Karan Raturi, General Manager - North America, at Bark.

About Bark

Bark.com, founded in 2014, is a leading services marketplace specialising in connecting users with professionals in over a thousand distinct service categories. Bark’s innovative platform streamlines the process of finding the right professional, thanks to proprietary automation technology. With its headquarters in London. Bark operates across eleven markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

The platform’s network of 180k active service providers brings together over 7.3m buyers & sellers every year. Pioneering the digital marketplace for services, Bark has secured its position as the 64th fastest-growing private tech company in the 2023 Sunday Times 100 list. With a focus on technology and customer-service, Bark is on a mission to create valuable connections between customers and service providers across the world.

