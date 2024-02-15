Ethernet Cable Market Eyes $29.23 Billion by 2030 with 11.3% CAGR Momentum

ethernet cable market

Ethernet Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The ethernet cable market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the industrial sector. moreover, ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethernet Cable Market by Type (Copper Cable and Fiber Optic Cable), Cable Type (Unshielded Twisted Pair and Shielded Twisted Pair), Cable Category (CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, CAT 8, and Others), and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global ethernet cable market size was valued at $10.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth of the global ethernet cable market size is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in demand for high-speed internet facility, increase in application of automation across industries, and reliable performance of ethernet cables. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies leads to increase in data consumption, which propels the overall market growth. However, high initial cost acts as a major restraint for the global ethernet cable industry.

The global ethernet cable market share is segmented on the basis of type, cable type, cable category, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into copper cable and fiber optic cable. On the basis of cable type, it is fragmented into unshielded twisted pair and shielded twisted pair. By cable category, it is divided into CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, CAT 8, and others. By application, it is categorized into residential, industrial, and commercial.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.

Competitive Analysis:

The ethernet cable industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the ethernet cable market include,

➡️ Belden Inc.

➡️ Prysmian Group

➡️ Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

➡️ The Siemon Company

➡️ SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG

➡️ Nexans S.A.

➡️ Southwire Company LLC

➡️ Hitachi Ltd.

➡️ SIEMENS AG

➡️ Schneider Electric S.E.

Top Impacting Factors:

Prominent factors that impact the ethernet cable market growth include surge in demand for high speed & low latency technology and easy installation & connection feature offered by ethernet cable. In addition, high reliability and low security threats offered by ethernet cable boost the overall market growth. However, high installation cost and limited physical availability for devices restricts the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for power over ethernet (PoE) in industries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

