ICELANDIC GLACIAL™ Dominates the 2024 Food & Wine Festival Scene as Premier Water Sponsor

Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icelandic Glacial ™ , an exceptionally pure water bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, proudly announces its dominant presence in the 2024 Food & Wine Festival circuit. Establishing itself as the premier water sponsor, Icelandic Glacial boasts strategic partnerships with some of the most prestigious events in the industry.

This year, Icelandic Glacial takes pride in being the "Official and Exclusive Flat Water Sponsor of the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village and the American Airlines® North Venue at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival®," "Official Flat and Sparkling Water Sponsor of the 2024 LA Wine & Food Festival," "Official Sponsor of the 2024 Pebble Beach Food & Wine™," and "Official Water Sponsor of the 2024 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival."

As the exclusive water partner for these renowned festivals, Icelandic Glacial is committed to enhancing the overall culinary and oenophile experience. The natural filtration through ancient lava rock in Iceland gives Icelandic Glacial water a naturally high alkalinity and low minerality, making it the perfect companion for discerning palates. The alkaline water allows the true flavors of food and wine to shine without overpowering the senses.

"We are thrilled to participate in the gastronomic journey at the 2024 Food & Wine Festivals as the leading water sponsor," says Reza Mirza, Group CEO, Icelandic Glacial. "Our water's exceptional purity, derived from its unique, natural filtration, ensures it stands as the purest tasting water on earth, making it the ideal partner for the most sophisticated culinary and wine experiences."

In positioning Icelandic Glacial as the top choice in water sponsorship, the brand is committed to contributing to the success and prestige of each festival it partners with, setting a new standard for excellence in the Food & Wine category.

About Icelandic Glacial™

Icelandic Glacial™ is a super-premium natural spring water sourced from the certified sustainable Ölfus Spring in Iceland, formed over 5,000 years ago and protected by a barrier of lava rock. This water is exceptionally pure with a naturally low mineral content and high alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial holds the distinction of using 100% natural green energy in both product and operation. To discover more on the Purest Tasting Water on Earth™, please visit www.icelandicglacial.com, like us on Facebook @IcelandicGlacial, follow us on Instagram @ icelandicglacial & Twitter @icelandicwater

For media inquiries or to learn more about Icelandic Glacial’s involvement in the Food & Wine category, please contact: Ophelia Soumekh at Desire PR Email Ophelia@desirepr.com

