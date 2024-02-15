Submit Release
LXP Industrial Trust Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $13.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share.
  • Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $51.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.
  • Increased Industrial Same-Store NOI 4.1% in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Completed 2.2 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising Industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 39.4% and 28.4%, respectively (56.1% and 40.6%, respectively excluding fixed-rate renewals).
  • Extended the $300.0 million term loan until January 31, 2027.
  • Issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2028.
  • Invested an aggregate of $23.9 million in development activities, including $20.7 million in ongoing development projects.
  • Placed into service warehouse/distribution facilities containing an aggregate of 1.4 million square feet in three target markets.
  • Sold one property for a gross sales price of $18.0 million.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $23.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share.
  • Generated Adjusted Company FFO of $206.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share.
  • Completed 6.8 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 40.1% and 27.0%, respectively (52.3% and 37.3%, respectively excluding fixed-rate renewals).
  • Industrial Same-Store NOI increased 4.1% in 2023 compared to 2022.
  • Acquired one warehouse/distribution facility for $15.0 million.
  • Committed to the construction of a 250,000 square foot industrial facility in the Columbus, Ohio market.
  • Completed construction of seven warehouse/distribution facilities containing an aggregate of 4.2 million square feet in four target markets.
  • Leased four development projects consisting of 1.9 million square feet in four target markets.
  • Invested an aggregate of $122.1 million in development activities, including $85.8 million in ongoing development projects.
  • Disposed of four properties and a land parcel for an aggregate gross disposition price of $100.2 million.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented “We had an excellent fourth quarter, highlighted by robust leasing volume. Leasing momentum was strong throughout the year, with 6.8 million square feet leased in 2023 at attractive Base and Cash Base rental increases of approximately 52% and 37%, respectively, excluding fixed-rate renewals, same-store industrial NOI growth of more than 4% and our stabilized industrial portfolio was 100% leased at year-end. We also strengthened our balance sheet, effectively extending debt maturities to 2027. Our last two office properties are under contract for sale, and as we look ahead, we believe we are well positioned for growth driven by average annual fixed rental escalations of 2.6%, rents for leases expiring through 2029 that are currently 23% below market and the lease up of our development pipeline.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total gross revenues were $83.0 million, compared with total gross revenues of $81.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to revenue from acquisitions, market rent increases and stabilized development projects, which was partially offset by sales.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $13.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $36.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $51.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $47.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter of 2023, LXP declared its quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $0.13 per common share/unit, which was paid on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 29, 2023. LXP previously declared a dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which will be paid on February 15, 2024, to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS
Location   Property Type   Gross
Disposition
Price
($000) 		  Annualized Net
Income(1)
($000) 		  Annualized
NOI(1)
($000) 		  Month of
Disposition		   % Leased
Owensboro, KY(2)   Other   $ 18,000   $ 1,768   $ 1,898   November   100%
                               

During the fourth quarter, the Palo Alto, CA office property's ground lease expired by its terms and the property was turned over to the ground owner.

1.    Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized.
2.    LXP owned 71.1%.

The above property was sold at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 10.3% and 10.5%, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, total consolidated 2023 property disposition volume was $100.2 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 12.3% and 12.0%, respectively.

Placed in Service Development    
Property Type (% owned)   Market   Sq. Ft.
 		  Initial Cost
Basis
($000)(1) 		  Approximate
Lease Term
(Yrs)		   % Leased
Warehouse/Distribution (95%) (2)   Columbus, OH   1,074,840     $ 64,524     10.0   100%
Warehouse/Distribution (90)%   Greenville/Spartanburg, SC   304,884       21,676     5.0   100%
Warehouse/Distribution(100%)   Central Florida   57,690       7,985     5.0   (3)
        1,437,414     $ 94,185          
                           

1.   Initial cost basis excludes certain costs, including lease commissions and developer fee or partner promote, if any.
2.   Subsequent to 12/31/2023, acquired the remaining 5% from our joint venture partner.
3.   Partial completion of the South Shore development project, representing 23% of the total project square footage.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS          
                             
Project (% owned) # of
Buildings		 Market Estimated
Sq. Ft. 		  Estimated
Project
Cost(1)
($000) 		  GAAP
Investment
Balance
as of
12/31/23
($000)(2) 		  LXP
Amount
Funded
as of
12/31/23
($000)(3) 		  Building
Completion
Date		   % Leased
as of
12/31/23		 Placed in
Service
Date
Consolidated:                            
Development Projects Leased:                        
Cotton 303 (93%)(4) 1 Phoenix, AZ 488,400   $ 55,300   $ 50,716   $ 44,523   1Q 2024   100 % 1Q 2024
  1   488,400   $ 55,300   $ 50,716   $ 44,523          
Development Projects Available for Lease:                        
Ocala (80%) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280   $ 85,200   $ 80,184   $ 70,605   1Q 2023   %
Mt. Comfort (80%) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360     66,400     64,489     58,736   1Q 2023   %
Smith Farms (90%) 1 Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 1,091,888     76,500     72,411     69,244   2Q 2023   %
South Shore (100%)(5) 2 Central Florida 213,195     33,500     29,739     29,771   2Q 2023 - 3Q 2023   %
ETNA Building D (100%)(6) 1 Columbus, OH 250,020     30,200     21,816     15,928   1Q 2024   %
  6   3,693,743   $ 291,800   $ 268,639   $ 244,284          
                             
  7   4,182,143   $ 347,100   $ 319,355   $ 288,807          
                                   

1.   Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer fee or partner promote, if any.
2.   Excludes leasing costs.
3.   Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.
4.   Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the property was placed in service.
5.   During the fourth quarter of 2023, a 57,690 square foot portion of the project, representing 23% of the total project, was occupied by the tenant and placed in service.
6.   During the fourth quarter of 2023, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LXP purchased approximately 14 acres of land and the partially completed leasehold improvements from ETNA Park 70.

LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT
                 
Project (% owned)   Market   Approximate
Acres		   GAAP Investment
Balance
as of
12/31/23
($000) 		  LXP Amount Funded
as of
12/31/23
($000)(1)
Consolidated:                
Reems & Olive (95.5%)(2)   Phoenix, AZ   320   $ 73,683   $ 74,308
Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%)   Indianapolis, IN   116     5,328     4,283
ATL Fairburn (100%)   Atlanta, GA   14     1,732     1,751
        450   $ 80,743   $ 80,342


Project (% owned)   Market   Approximate
Acres		   GAAP Investment
Balance
as of
12/31/23
($000) 		  LXP Amount Funded
as of
12/31/23
($000)(1)
Non-consolidated:                
ETNA Park 70 (90%)   Columbus, OH   52   $         10,320           $         13,778        
ETNA Park 70 East (90%)   Columbus, OH   21             2,245                     2,674        
        73   $         12,565           $         16,452        
                     

1.   Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.
2.   During the fourth quarter of 2023, a perpetual utility easement was granted in exchange for $6.2 million.

LEASING
 
During the fourth quarter of 2023, LXP executed the following new leases and extensions:
 
    NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION(1)        
               
    Location   Lease
Expiration Date		   Sq. Ft.
    Industrial        
1   Ruskin(2) FL   01/2029   57,690
2   Plant City FL   07/2035   180,308
               
2   TOTAL NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION       237,998


    NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION(3)        
               
    Location   Lease
Expiration Date		   Sq. Ft.
    Industrial        
1   Pasadena(3) TX   04/2029   257,835
               
1   TOTAL NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION       257,835


    LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION        
                   
    Location   Prior
Term 		  Lease
Expiration Date 		  Sq. Ft.
    Industrial            
1   Monroe OH   06/2024   06/2026   194,936
2   Cartersville (4) GA   08/2024   09/2027   119,295
3   Rockford IL   12/2024   12/2027   93,000
4   Whitestown IN   03/2024   03/2029   53,240
5   Union City GA   05/2024   05/2029   370,000
6   Spartanburg SC   07/2024   07/2029   341,660
7   Northlake TX   10/2024   10/2034   500,556
                   
7   TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION           1,672,687
                   
8   TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION           1,930,522
                 

1.   No prior leases.
2.   Partial completion of the South Shore development project.
3.   Vacant property leased.
4.   During the fourth quarter of 2023, the tenant exercised its renewal option to extend its lease term for three years but the fair market value rent could not be determined by December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, LXP's stabilized industrial portfolio was 100% leased. A total of 6.8 million square feet of new and extended industrial leases were entered into in 2023, with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 40.1% and 27.0%, respectively, including fixed renewals.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

In November, LXP amended the agreement governing its $300.0 million term loan. The amendment, among other things, extended the maturity of the term loan from January 31, 2025 to January 31, 2027. The Term SOFR portion of the interest rate continues to be swapped to obtain a current fixed rate of 2.722% per annum until January 31, 2025. Subsequent to January 31, 2025, the term loan will bear variable interest at Adjusted Term SOFR plus a spread, currently 100 basis points.

LXP also issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2028 at an issuance price of 99.423% of the principal amount in November. LXP used the net proceeds and cash on hand to repay amounts outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility. The remaining proceeds were invested and will be used to repay the Senior Notes due 2024 before or at maturity, fund development and for general corporate purposes.

As of December 31, 2023, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.0x. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.8 billion at quarter end with 92.8% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 5.8 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.9% as of December 31, 2023.

2024 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be within an expected range of $(0.02) to $0.02 per diluted common share. LXP estimates its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be within an expected range of $0.61 to $0.65 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP will host a conference call today February 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6082 (U.S.) or 1-929-201-6604 (All other locations). Access code is 1576583. A replay of the call will be available through May 15, 2024, at 1-800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 1-647-362-9199 (All other locations); pin code for all replay numbers is 1576583. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) national, regional and local economic and political climates, (2) the outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, (3) the authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (4) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2024, (5) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, (6) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (7) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (8) competition, (9) inflation, increases in real estate construction costs and construction schedule delays, (10) changes in financial markets and interest rates, (11) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, (12) future impairment charges, and (13) risks related to our investments in our non-consolidated joint ventures. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP's web site at www.lxp.com. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.

References to LXP refer to LXP Industrial Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income, and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP's Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP's operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP's results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction. If some portions of a development project are substantially complete and ready for use and other portions have not yet reached that stage, LXP ceases capitalizing costs on the completed portion of the project but continue to capitalize costs for the incomplete portion. When a portion of the development project is substantially complete and ready for its intended use, the project is placed in service and depreciation commences.


 
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross revenues:                
Rental revenue   $ 81,894     $ 79,243     $ 334,220     $ 313,992  
Other revenue     1,062       1,861       6,283       7,253  
Total gross revenues     82,956       81,104       340,503       321,245  
Expense applicable to revenues:                
Depreciation and amortization     (46,220 )     (45,922 )     (183,524 )     (180,567 )
Property operating     (12,717 )     (12,647 )     (58,394 )     (54,870 )
General and administrative     (9,468 )     (9,621 )     (36,334 )     (38,714 )
Transaction costs           (4,121 )     (4 )     (4,177 )
Non-operating income     2,251       582       2,982       935  
Interest and amortization expense     (13,887 )     (12,659 )     (46,389 )     (45,417 )
Debt satisfaction losses, net     (132 )           (132 )     (119 )
Impairment charges           (580 )     (16,490 )     (3,037 )
Change in allowance for credit loss     3       (93 )     32       (93 )
Gains on sales of properties     17,977       6,143       33,010       59,094  
Selling profit from sales-type leases           37,745             47,059  
Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities     20,763       39,931       35,260       101,339  
Provision for income taxes     (57 )     (151 )     (703 )     (1,102 )
Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities     (1,219 )     426       1,366       16,006  
Net income     19,487       40,206       35,923       116,243  
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (4,886 )     (1,733 )     (5,540 )     (2,460 )
Net income attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders     14,601       38,473       30,383       113,783  
Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C     (1,572 )     (1,572 )     (6,290 )     (6,290 )
Allocation to participating securities     (44 )     (35 )     (230 )     (186 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 12,985     $ 36,866     $ 23,863     $ 107,307  
Income per common share – basic:                
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.13     $ 0.08     $ 0.38  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic     290,420,220       274,928,363       290,245,877       279,887,760  
Income per common share – diluted:                
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.13     $ 0.08     $ 0.38  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted     291,325,979       276,118,668       291,193,514       282,473,458  


 
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    2023       2022  
Assets:      
Real estate, at cost $ 3,774,239     $ 3,691,066  
Real estate - intangible assets   314,525       328,607  
Land held for development   80,743       84,412  
Investments in real estate under construction   319,355       361,924  
Real estate, gross   4,488,862       4,466,009  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   904,709       800,470  
Real estate, net   3,584,153       3,665,539  
Assets held for sale   9,168       66,434  
Right-of-use assets, net   19,342       23,986  
Cash and cash equivalents   199,247       54,390  
Restricted cash   216       116  
Short-term investments   130,140        
Investment in non-consolidated entities   48,495       58,206  
Deferred expenses, net   35,008       25,207  
Investment in a sales-type lease, net   63,464       61,233  
Rent receivable - current   5,327       3,030  
Rent receivable - deferred   80,421       71,392  
Other assets   17,794       24,314  
Total assets $ 4,192,775     $ 4,053,847  
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Liabilities:      
Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 60,124     $ 72,103  
Term loan payable, net   296,764       298,959  
Senior notes payable, net   1,286,145       989,295  
Trust preferred securities, net   127,794       127,694  
Dividends payable   39,610       38,416  
Liabilities held for sale   417       1,150  
Operating lease liabilities   20,233       25,118  
Accounts payable and other liabilities   57,981       74,261  
Accrued interest payable   11,379       9,181  
Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net   9,428       11,452  
Prepaid rent   17,443       15,215  
Total liabilities   1,927,318       1,662,844  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares,      
Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770 and 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding   94,016       94,016  
Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares 293,449,088 and 291,719,310 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively   29       29  
Additional paid-in-capital   3,330,383       3,320,087  
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income   (1,201,824 )     (1,079,087 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,483       17,689  
Total shareholders’ equity   2,232,087       2,352,734  
Noncontrolling interests   33,370       38,269  
Total equity   2,265,457       2,391,003  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,192,775     $ 4,053,847  


 
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
      Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
        2023       2022       2023       2022  
EARNINGS PER SHARE:                
                 
Basic:                
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 12,985     $ 36,866     $ 23,863     $ 107,307  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic     290,420,220       274,928,363       290,245,877       279,887,760  
                 
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.13     $ 0.08     $ 0.38  
                   
Diluted:                  
Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic   $ 12,985     $ 36,866     $ 23,863     $ 107,307  
Impact of assumed conversions     5       9       (58 )     156  
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 12,990     $ 36,875     $ 23,805     $ 107,463  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic     290,420,220       274,928,363       290,245,877       279,887,760  
Effect of dilutive securities:                
Unvested share-based payment awards     109,904       354,750       127,251       457,597  
Shares issuable under forward sales agreements                       1,274,842  
Operating Partnership Units     795,855       835,555       820,386       853,259  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     291,325,979       276,118,668       291,193,514       282,473,458  
                   
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.13     $ 0.08     $ 0.38  


 
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:            
Basic and Diluted:              
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,985     $ 36,866     $ 23,863     $ 107,307  
Adjustments:              
  Depreciation and amortization of real estate   45,070       45,125       179,554       177,725  
  Impairment charges - real estate, including our share of non-consolidated entities   1,369       838       17,859       8,137  
  Noncontrolling interests - OP units   5       9       (58 )     156  
  Amortization of leasing commissions   1,150       797       3,970       2,842  
  Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment   7,000       2,527       13,168       11,112  
  Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities   (17,978 )     (7,759 )     (38,796 )     (83,562 )
FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic   49,601       78,403       199,560       223,717  
  Preferred dividends   1,572       1,572       6,290       6,290  
  Amount allocated to participating securities   44       35       230       186  
FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted   51,217       80,010       206,080       230,193  
  Selling profit from sales-type leases (1)           (37,745 )           (47,059 )
  Allowance for credit loss     (3 )     93       (32 )     93  
  Transaction costs (2)           4,121       4       4,177  
  Debt satisfaction losses, net, including our share of non-consolidated entities   138       1       138       1,615  
  Other non-recurring costs (3)                       2,573  
  Noncontrolling interest adjustments         1,469       1       1,469  
Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted   51,352       47,949       206,191       193,061  
               
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION:              
Adjustments:              
  Straight-line adjustments   (1,750 )     (2,519 )     (9,688 )     (11,412 )
  Lease incentives   125       127       439       518  
  Amortization of above/below market leases   (449 )     (449 )     (1,796 )     (1,865 )
  Sales-type lease non-cash income     (574 )     (342 )     (2,199 )     (342 )
  Non-cash interest   1,028       819       3,487       3,278  
  Non-cash charges, net   2,195       1,846       8,934       7,483  
  Capitalized interest and internal costs   (2,842 )     (2,549 )     (12,002 )     (8,014 )
  Second generation tenant improvements   (982 )     (78 )     (2,619 )     (5,094 )
  Second generation lease costs   (3,788 )     (475 )     (5,521 )     (2,613 )
  Joint venture and non-controlling interests adjustment   102       (103 )     (569 )     (211 )
Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 44,417     $ 44,226     $ 184,657     $ 174,789  
                 
Per Common Share and Unit Amounts              
Basic:              
  FFO $ 0.17     $ 0.28     $ 0.69     $ 0.80  
                   
Diluted:              
  FFO $ 0.17     $ 0.28     $ 0.70     $ 0.80  
  Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.70     $ 0.67  
                   
Weighted-Average Common Shares              
Basic:              
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS   290,420,220       274,928,363       290,245,877       279,887,760  
  Operating partnership units(4)   795,855       835,555       820,386       853,259  
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO   291,216,075       275,763,918       291,066,263       280,741,019  
                   
Diluted:              
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS   291,325,979       276,118,668       291,193,514       282,473,458  
  Unvested share-based payment awards                     17,381  
  Preferred shares - Series C   4,710,570       4,710,570       4,710,570       4,710,570  
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO   296,036,549       280,829,238       295,904,084       287,201,409  
                                 

(1) Aggregate gains recognized upon entering into a sales-type lease and exercises of tenants' purchase options in leases.
(2) Includes initial direct costs incurred in connection with entering into investments classified as sales-type leases and other acquisition related costs.
(3) Includes strategic alternatives and costs related to shareholder activism.
(4) Includes OP units other than OP units held by us.


LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
2024 EARNINGS GUIDANCE      
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
  Range
Estimated:      
Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ (0.02 )   $ 0.02  
Depreciation and amortization   0.66       0.66  
Impact of capital transactions   (0.03 )     (0.03 )
Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.61     $ 0.65  
               

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.


