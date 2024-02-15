Goodfood teams up with The Bicycle Thief to bring east coast culinary experience to Canadians nationwide

The partnership will deliver recipes from one of Canada’s best restaurants to Goodfood subscribers

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has partnered with iconic east coast restaurant, The Bicycle Thief, to bring Canadians exclusive meal-kits for a limited time only.



As the #1 Canadian Meal Kit Brand, Goodfood delivers farm-fresh ingredients and chef-curated meal-kits directly to consumers’ doorsteps, encouraging them to discover new recipes and cuisines. The new partnership with the iconic east coast restaurant, The Bicycle Thief, further demonstrates the brand's commitment of delivering high-quality meals to consumers, providing them with an elevated dining experience.

Developed in collaboration by The Bicycle Thief’s Executive Chefs and Goodfood’s Head Chef Jordana Rebner, Goodfood subscribers across the country will be able to order the limited-edition Pistachio-Rosemary Crusted Scallops with Beurre Blanc over Lemon Parmesan Pearl Couscous & Green Beans or Creamy Tomato Lobster Linguine with Zesty Pan-Grilled Springtime Asparagus meal-kits as of today.

“We could not be more grateful for the thousands of our guests from Halifax and beyond who dine with us each week,” said Hakan Uluer, Owner of The Bicycle Thief. “We’re excited to team up with Goodfood so that Canadians across the country can also enjoy the incredible taste of The Bicycle Thief from the comfort of their homes.”

Offering North American food with an Italian soul, The Bicycle Thief is located in Halifax and was once again listed as one of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants last year (2023). Now, with easy-to-follow recipe cards and pre-portioned ingredients, Goodfood is giving Canadians the confidence to cook like an east-coast chef and elevate their at-home dining experience.

"At Goodfood, we’re on a mission to help Canadian’s explore new recipes, ingredients and cuisines while empowering them to feel more confident in the kitchen” said Jordana Rebner, Head Chef, Goodfood. “Having partnered with Aloette Go and St. Lawrence in 2023, we’re thrilled to continue bringing some of the best recipes from all across the country to Canadian’s doorsteps this year.”

Featuring fresh locally-sourced ingredients, The Bicycle Thief meal-kits will be delivered nationwide between February 25th – March 23rd. Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca to order their meal-kits, and browse the wide variety of meal-kits available, including new paleo, keto, vegetarian and most recently, organic protein options all of which can be delivered weekly.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

About The Bicycle Thief

The Bicycle Thief is the flagship restaurant of The Bertossi Group, which currently features four authentic, Italian inspired restaurants, and two artisanal Italian cafes in Halifax, Nova Scotia, committed to serving only the finest, freshest ingredients. Owned & operated by independent restaurateur, Hakan Uluer, The Bicycle Thief, Ristorante a Mano, La Frasca, il Mercato Trattoria & Pane e Circo have become fixtures of the Nova Scotia culinary scene. Known for excellence and exceptional hospitality, they have become destinations for tens of thousands of both locals and visitors from around the world.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7054f3c-0a96-4b85-965a-001b55ada5d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4d21f1e-cffa-49e8-a873-0c672d551d87

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Hoffeldt Agnostic

jhoffeldt@thinkagnostic.com