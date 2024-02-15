Satellite Communication Market Worth $56 Billion in 2019, Expected to Hit $99.6 Billion by 2027 With a CAGR of 9.2%

Satellite Communication Industry Trend

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Satellite Communication Market by Application, Component, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓𝟔.𝟎𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟗𝟗.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Europe dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global satellite communication market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of robust manufacturing and development infrastructure for satellite communication systems in the country. Satellite communication is the communication technology that comprises the use of artificial or man-made satellites as a communication link for propagation of communication. Multiple types of satellite communication services such as voice communication, broadcasting, and data communication services are implemented by maritime, aerospace & defense, industrial, government, and other end users depending on the requirement of the industry.

The satellite communication offers affordable, faster, and easier communication services, which can be made available to millions of people and at remote or rural areas.

On the basis of application, the satellite communication market is segregated into voice communication, broadcasting, and data communication. The broadcasting segment dominated the application segment in 2019, owing to the development of advanced satellite broadcasting service technologies namely X band (8–12 GHz) and Ku band (12–18 GHz). The voice communication segment is gaining popularity, owing to rise in mobile users and increase in mobile voice communication providers. The rise in need for quick and reliable data communication solutions has led to the growth of data communication satellite communication segment over the years.

By component, the market is categorized into equipment and services. The services segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to increase in internet traffic worldwide. The rise in demand for broadband services in the areas secluded from the reach of terrestrial networks further increases the demand for satellite communication service around the world. Evolution of satellite communication equipment such as VSAT Antennas, Satcom on the Move (SOTM) equipment, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), and other equipment improves the agility of deployment of satellite communication. Globalization and expansion of business overseas increases the demand for global connectivity solutions, which is anticipated to promote the growth of the satellite communication market. The adoption of advanced and secure communication technologies by multinational and domestic organizations and institutions boosts the development of satellite communication equipment. Moreover, rise in deployment of satellites by commercial and private companies also acts as the driver for the satellite communication equipment market.

Factors such as increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems and rise in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global satellite communication market. However, the factors such as the cybersecurity threats to satellite communication and the interference in satellite data transmission are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements in satellite missions are expected to offer potential opportunities for the global satellite communication market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By application, the data communication segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By component, the equipment segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to lead the global satellite communication market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other end-use industries.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global satellite communication market include 𝐀𝐥 𝐘𝐚𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐉𝐒𝐂 (𝐘𝐚𝐡𝐬𝐚𝐭), 𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐈𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐒𝐊𝐘 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐒𝐀𝐓 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

