IPC Shopping Centre Soars Into 2024 with A Loong Ma-Jestic Lunar New Year Showcase

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- This Lunar New Year, IPC Shopping Centre is proud to unveils its 'Loong Ma-Jestic' Garden. From now until 25th February, visitors can enjoy continuous blessings and abundance through workshops, giveaways, rewards, performances, and family-friendly activities set up by the shopping centre.

In honour of the centre's 20th anniversary celebration, visitors will be welcomed with a grand archway adorned with lantern-lit walkway surrounded by cherry blossoms as they venture into the 'Loong Ma-Jestic' Garden at the concourse area on Level G. This vibrant and bold display not only embodies the festival's promise of prosperous returns but celebrates the shopping centre's legacy, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the celebration of a season of renewal and life.

Within the garden, visitors are also invited to walk through the Bridge of Prosperity together with their loved ones and journey towards a year filled with renewal and abundance. They can also make their personal wishes for good luck, prosperity, and success for the coming year on the Red Wisdom Wishing Tree nestled at the heart of the set-up. Families can also create memories together at the play area and watch their creativity come to life through the giant LED projection when they design or colour their unique Små Buddies mascots.

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre said, "As we move forward into a new decade of serving our community, we hope to continue being a space that encapsulates the essence of the Chinese idiom, 'Long Ma Jing Shen'（龍馬精神）, radiating positive energy, joy, and happiness, making IPC Shopping Centre the preferred meeting place for all our visitors. With elements of "Loong" (dragon) and "Ma" (horse), which is also represented by our iconic Dala horse, a symbol of our Swedish heritage, featured across the concourse, we hope to also spread wealth, fortune, and blessings in abundance to our shoppers."

She added, "We have created a truly immersive experience that blends traditional Chinese elements with contemporary festivities. Our visual installations reflect our commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and heritage, providing a perfect way to honour the rich traditions of this important festival. Shoppers can indulge in various festive delights, enjoy contemporary and Instagram-worthy decorations, and witness an electrifying clash of lion and dragon dance performances by the returning, award-winning Yi Meng Lion Art troupe (一鳴獅藝舘) on 10th and 11th February at concourse. We have also arranged Små Club activities that are child-friendly for family to bond and make the Lunar New Year celebration extra special. With so much to offer, shoppers can look forward to a unique and unforgettable experience at IPC Shopping Centre."

During this period, visitors will also be able to browse through various pop-up stores stationed around the concourse area forming a Lunar Marketplace; take part in the DIY workshops with activities like painting CNY elements or crafting festive decorations at Funland on Level 2; and get into the festive mood with God of Prosperity and IPC Små Buddies Mascot walkabout, oriental themed performances, and acrobatic lion and dragon dance performances.

Spending shoppers can redeem bountiful gifts from the i-Counter on Level G. The line-up of rewards as follows:

Redeem two (2) RM5 Loong e-vouchers with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts.

Redeem one (1) Loong Ma-Jestic Ang Pow Set with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts.

Redeem one (1) Lunar Blossom Mat with a minimum spend of RM1,000 in three (3) receipts for normal shoppers (RM800 for IPC Tack Club members).

Tack Club members are also entitled to exclusive weekday delights when they shop and spend. This includes:

One (1) Chinese paper cut art on 24th and 31st January from 2pm – 7pm when they spend a minimum of RM28 on one (1) receipt.

One (1) Chinese fan calligraphy art on 26th January and 2nd February from 2pm – 7pm when they spend a minimum of RM28 on one (1) receipt.

Prosperous double Tack Points collection for every weekday spend (excluding public holidays).

Små Club members can also go home with one (1) CNY Sticker Set redeemable at the i-Counter on Level G during weekdays, excluding public holidays.

To further add to the excitement, IPC Shopping Centre has also launched the limited-edition Fortune Seeker Prodigy CNY Badge on the IPC App, encouraging Tack Club members to embark on a journey to earn 100 Tack Points by completing the following missions throughout the centre.

Capturing a photo of the Loong Ma-Jestic Garden,

Showcasing a photo of themselves in their stunning red outfit,

Uploading any receipts of purchases made within the day of submission,

Snapping a photo with Jätte, the 7.5m Giant Inflatable Dala Horse, and

Taking a selfie at the 20versary Gallery.

For more information about the Loong Ma-Jestic Lunar New Year celebration, please visit ipc.com.my/LoongMajestic or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Malaysia's first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail's growing portfolio in the region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara since 2003, it serves as a familiar, cosy home away from home for their community and beyond. Blending its Swedish heritage with innovation, IPC Shopping Centre leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future. IPC Shopping Centre enhances everyday life as the preferred one-stop retail hub with diverse offerings that goes beyond transactional shopping, but also a space for continued connection, discovery and inspiration for its visitors.

Source: IPC Shopping Centre

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024