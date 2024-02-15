Softserve Bolsters Apac Commitment With New Head Of Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, announced that Dipen Mehta has been appointed as Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) for its Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital acceleration for existing and future clients.

Mehta's appointment marks a significant step towards SoftServe's on-going strategy to fortify its presence in the APAC region, coming at a pivotal time to accelerate the company's capacity to meet the evolving needs of the banking and financial services industries.

"The expansion of our leadership team with seasoned professionals like Dipen is a testament to SoftServe's dedication to be at the forefront of digital innovation and revolution of the financial sector," said John King, SoftServe's APAC President. "We must constantly evolve to meet the challenges of this digital era, such as the impacts of Generative AI and multi-cloud transformation, and Dipen's deep expertise offers tools needed to succeed. His appointment will bring enrichment to the leadership team and enhanced customer capabilities to our region."

Mehta's extensive background in technology and financial services includes leadership roles at companies like Standard Chartered, Accenture, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft, where he complements the SoftServe's vibrant culture and core values of innovation, excellence, and client-focused delivery.

"I'm ecstatic for the opportunity to join SoftServe and proliferate growth in the BFSI sector," Mehta said. "Their impressive technical depth and passion for digital acceleration is something I find to be a unique differentiator. I look forward to merging the team's collective expertise with client needs. Together, we'll create transformative digital solutions that not only meet, but exceed, the evolving demands of the financial services industry."

With demonstrable accomplishments in market creation and business growth, Mehta will attune his focus on leveraging the power of cloud, AI, and digital solutions to transform business models, operations, and customer experiences.

To learn more about what SoftServe can provide for the banking and finance industry, please visit this website.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

