Hilton Hotels Across Malaysia Unveils 'Reign of the Dragon' Chinese New Year Celebrations
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Hilton hotels across Malaysia proudly announce the launch of 'Reign of the Dragon,' an exciting and culturally immersive campaign to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in 2024. Building on the success of previous festive seasons, this year's initiative promises an array of captivating experiences, sumptuous culinary delights, and joyful reunions across twelve participating Hilton properties nationwide.
Auspicious Reunion at Toh Yuen,Hilton Petaling Jaya
Enjoy Festive Edition DoubleTree Cookies at Doubletree Johor Bahru to elevate your Lunar New Year Celebration
Drawing inspiration from the majestic Dragon zodiac sign, synonymous with power, strength, and good fortune, 'Reign of the Dragon' embodies the essence of this auspicious time. Guests can anticipate a spectacular showcase of traditional customs intertwined with innovative offerings, crafting unforgettable moments for cherished reunions.
In line with Hilton's commitment to culinary excellence, guests are invited to indulge in an exquisite array of masterfully-crafted dishes. From time-honored classics to contemporary interpretations of Chinese cuisine, culinary teams have curated a menu that embodies the spirit of abundance and prosperity, setting the stage for unforgettable dining experiences.
"Embracing the symbolism of the Dragon and the spirit of the Chinese New Year, our 'Reign of the Dragon' campaign is designed to elevate traditions while delivering exceptional moments for our guests," expressed Eugene Oelofse, Marketing & Communications Director for Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri-Lanka. "This celebration is a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together, savor delectable oriental cuisines, and create lasting memories."
The 'Reign of the Dragon' festivities will encompass a diverse range of offerings, including exclusive reunion set menus, themed buffets, specially crafted takeaway options, and engaging cultural activities. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality, Hilton hotels in Malaysia aims to make this Chinese New Year celebration an unforgettable journey for guests and their loved ones.
For further details on the 'Reign of the Dragon' campaign and to make reservations, please visit the EatDrinkHilton or contact the respective participating properties.
Hilton Kuala Lumpur | Chynna
Auspicious Reunion Sets
Available during lunch and dinner
Prosperity Set
RM1,388 nett per table of five (5) persons
Braised Vegetarian Fins with Assorted Seafood, Fish Maw
Poached Free-Range Chicken Hainan Style
Steamed Wild Sea Fish Chunks, Eggplant, Golden Chilli Sauce
Wok-Fried Prawn with Thai Sweet Bean Sauce
Stewed Sea Cucumbers, Monkey Head Mushroom, Alaska Scallops, Gluten Taukan
Fortune Set
RM1,688 nett per table of five (5) persons
Highlights:
Traditional Tasmanian Ocean Trout Yee Sang
Stewed Red Grouper Chunks with Preserved Vegetable, Dry Shrimp
Chynna Signature Buttermilk Prawn with Five Spices and Crispy Rice
Stewed Abalone with Fish Maw, Sun Dried Oyster, Fatt Choy, Monkey Head Mushroom and Bran Gluten
Wealth Set
RM2,388 nett per table of five (5) persons
Individual Servings
Highlights:
Ocean Trout and Wasabi Longan Yee Sang
Braised Lobster Meat Soup, Fish Maw, Shanghai Crab Meat Sauce
Stewed Abalone Cubes with Sea Cucumber, Sun Dried Oysters, Mushroom, Fatt Choy, Beancurd Roll and Broccoli
Wok-Seared Fresh Water Prawn, Soft Rice in Golden Broth
Grand Fortune Set
RM699 nett per person
Minimum of three (3) persons
Highlights:
Crispy Miyazaki Wagyu Yee Sang
Braised Jumbo Crab Meat with Premium Dried Seafood
Stewed Wild Abalone, Black Garlic Dumpling with Jumbo Alaska Scallops, Garden Greens
Bird's Nest and Chinese Wolfberry served in Snow Pear
Steamed Koi Fish Nian Gao with Musang King Durian
Toss to Prosperity
Yee Sang Selections
Wasabi Longan | Tasmanian Ocean Trout
Tasmania Ocean Trout | Crispy Rice | Assam Chili
Salted Egg Fish Skin | Soft Shell Crab
Abalone
Tasmanian Ocean Trout
For more information, call +603 2264 2264, email Hiltonkualalumpur_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Hilton Petaling Jaya | Toh Yuen
Feasts of Fortune
1 January - 29 February 2024
Highlights:
Braised Bird's Nest Broth with Crab Meat and Dried Scallop
Pan-Fried Scallop with Asparagus and Olive Leaf
Poached Tiger Prawns with Yam and White Pepper Broth
Fried Glutinous Rice and Dried Oyster Wrapped with Lotus Leaf
The Dragon's Banquet
10 January - 24 February 2024
Highlights:
Yee Sang with Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab, Truffle Oil
Pan-Fried Tiger Prawn with Marmite and Capsicum
Braised Diced Conch Meat with Shitake Mushroom and Vegetable
Braised Eight Treasure Seafood Broth
Toss to Prosperity
Yee Sang with Norwegian Salmon Sashimi, Crispy Fish Skin and Truffle Oil
Half: RM138 nett | Full: RM188 nett
Yee Sang with Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi and Truffle Oil
Half: RM138 nett | Full: RM188 nett
Yee Sang with Crispy Soft Shell Crab and Truffle Oil
Half: RM148 nett | Full: RM198 nett
For more information, call +603 7955 9122, WhatsApp +6016 216 0414, email PETHI_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Hilton Kuching | Toh Yuen
Grand Fortune Reunion Set Dinner
9 February 2024
6:30pm - 10:00pm
Table of ten (10) persons
Prosperity Set
RM2,388 nett
Auspicious Set
RM 3,888 nett
Private room available
Regal Set Lunch and Dinner
10 - 24 February 2024
11:30am - 2:30pm | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
Table of ten (10) persons
Prosperity Set
RM2,388 nett
Auspicious Set
RM3,888 nett
Private room available
Feasts of Fortune
Chuxi Dinner Buffet
9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM218 nett per person
Highlights:
Salmon Yee Sang with Condiments
Japanese Sushi and Sashimi Station
Seafood on Ice with Condiments
Toh Yuen Roasted Duck with Plum Sauce
Salted Wagyu Brisket
Xin Nian Brunch Buffet
10 February 2023 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm
RM 158 nett per person
Highlights:
Kampong Chicken Soup with Ginseng
Toh Yuen Roasted Duck with Plum Sauce
Butter Prawn
Nyonya-Style Braised Lamb Shank
Cantonese-Style Steamed Golden Pomfret
Xin Nian Dinner Buffet
10 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM178 nett per person
Highlights:
Roasted Wagyu Platter with Condiments
Vietnamese Wagyu Beef Roll
Salmon Terrine
Salted Wagyu Brisket
Slow Roasted Salmon Fillet with Asian Herb Crusted Salmon
Toss to Prosperity
1 January - 24 February 2024 | 12:00pm - 6:00pm
Healthy Toss
With Fresh and Dried Mango
Regular | RM98 nett
Large | RM168 nett
Wealthy Toss
With Chilled Norwegian Salmon
Regular | RM158 nett
Large | RM268 nett
Prosperity Toss
With Abalone
Regular | RM188 nett
Large | RM318 nett
For more information, call +608 2223 888, email KUCHI_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Hilton Kota Kinabalu | Urban Kitchen
Feasts of Fortune
Chuxi Dinner Buffet
9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM188 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child
Highlights:
Hong Kong-Style Roast Station
Wok Fry Seafood Station
Yee Sang Counter
Dim Sum Corner
Lok Lok Station
Xin Nian High Tea Buffet
10 - 11 February 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm
RM108 nett per person | RM58 nett per child
Highlights:
Shanghai-Style Roast Station
Yong Tau Foo Corner
Yee Sang Counter
Singapore Rojak
Durian Crepe
Toss to Prosperity
1 - 24 February 2024 | 12:00pm - 10:00pm
Classic Yee Sang
Small | RM88 nett
Large | RM138 nett
Salmon Yee Sang
Small | RM138 nett
Large | RM168 nett
Fruity Yee Sang
Small | RM98
Large | RM148
For more information, call +6088 356 000, email kotakinabalu_fnb@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur | Makan Kitchen
Prosperity High Tea Buffet
Saturday and Sunday | 4 – 26 February 2024
12:30pm – 4:00pm
RM148 nett per adult | RM74 nett per child
Highlights:
Yee Sang Station
Seafood on Ice
Slow Roasted Kam Heong Marinated Beef Brisket
Baked Soy Miso-Marinated Sea Bass with Crispy Ginger
DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Signature Beef Broth Noodle
Activities:
Clown with Balloon Sculptures
Kids Lounge
Prosperity Dinner Buffet
1 - 8 February and 11 - 29 February 2024
6:30pm – 10:00pm
RM168 nett per adult | RM84 nett per child
Regal Reunion Dinner Buffet
9 - 10 February 2024
6:30pm – 10:00pm
RM198 nett per adult | RM99 nett per child
Highlights:
Yee Sang Station
Sashimi Counter
Chinese-Style Oyster Omelets
Braised Eight Treasure Seafood Soup
DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Fish Head Casserole
For more information, call +603 2172 7272, email KULDT_FBReservations@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka | Makan Kitchen
Feasts of Fortune Dinner Buffet
9 - 10 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM118 nett per adult | RM70 nett per senior citizen | RM55 nett per child
Highlights:
Yee Sang Counter
Lamb Marmite
Smoked Tea Duck Salad
Braised Fish Maw with Crab Meat Soup
Steamed Red Snapper with Spicy Bean Sauce
Steamed Mussel with Sea Moss and Broccoli
Terms and conditions apply
Early birds can enjoy a special rate of RM103 nett per adult for bookings made between 1 - 15 January
Toss to Prosperity
1 January - 28 February 2024 | 11:00am - 10:00pm
Fruit and Vegetable Yee Sang
RM98 nett per set for ten (10) persons
Jellyfish Yee Sang
RM118 nett per set for ten (10) persons
Salmon Yee Sang
RM138 nett per set for ten (10) persons
Terms and conditions apply
Orders must be made one (1) day in advance
For more information, call +606 222 3333, email MKZMM_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru | Makan Kitchen
Gong Xi Dinner Buffet
9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM218 nett per person
10 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM208 nett per person
Highlights:
Sea Salt-Crusted Whole Salmon with Homemade Nyonya and XO Sauce
Braised Beef in Garlic and Ginger
Premium Selection of Sliced Fresh Sashimi
Signature Peking Duck
Coconut Nian Gao
Prosperity High Tea Buffet
10 -11 February 2024 | 12.30pm - 3:00pm
RM128 nett per person
Highlights:
Deep-Fried Salted Egg Roll with Marinated Octopus
Hoisin-Marinated Baked Sea Bass with Spicy Coconut Crust
Wok-Fried Kway Teow and Lor Bak Go
Peking Duck Pizza with Spicy Kon Loh Sauce
Honey Pear Sea Coconut Soup
Yee Sang Selections
Serves ten (10) persons
5 January - 24 February 2024 | 11.00am - 10.00pm
Fortune Jade Shell Clam Yee Sang | RM138 nett
Peace Jellyfish Yee Sang | RM148 nett
Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yee Sang | RM188 nett
Happiness and Prosperity Salmon and Tobiko Yee Sang | RM198 nett
Feasts of Fortune Dinner Buffet
9 February 2024 | 6.30pm - 11:00pm
Grand Ballroom
RM218 nett per person
Highlights
Hot-and-Cold Combo
Chilled Seafood Crepe | Marinated Octopus with Sesame Oil | Wu Xian Roll | Deep-Fried Almond Chicken
Activities
Kids' Corner
Photo Booth
God of Fortune Appearance
For more information, call +607 268 6868, email JohorBahru.FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City | Makan Kitchen
Auspicious Reunions
Set Lunch and Dinner
12:30pm - 2:30pm | 6:30pm - 10:30pm
15 January - 15 February 2024
Gold Set
Serves five (5) persons
RM790 nett
Jade Set
Serves five (5) persons
RM940 nett
Terms and conditions apply.
Hilton Honors discount applies.
Enjoy 10% off for early bird bookings made before 10 January 2024 with full prepayment.
Enjoy 15% off for bookings made for 15 persons or more.
Blackout dates apply.
Chuxi Dinner Buffet
9 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm
RM178 nett per person
Highlights:
Prosperity Toss Corner
Cantonese Roast Station
Poached Giant Grouper
Poon Choy Prosperity Treasure Pot
Wok-Fried Mud Crab with Honey Soy Sauce
Xin Nian Dinner Buffet
10 - 11 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm
RM158 nett per person
Highlights:
Seafood on Ice
Sashimi Station
Poached Tiger Prawn with Angelica and Enoki Mushroom
Kam Heong Lamb Cube
Braised Treasure Soup with Baby Abalone and Baby Cabbage
Xin Nian High Tea Buffet
10 February 2024 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm
RM148 nett per person
Highlights:
Char Siew Chicken
Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw and Chinese Herb
Wok-Fried Noodle with Duck Meat and Vegetable
Wok-Fried Black Mussels with Nyonya Sauce
Stir-Fried Prawn with Ginger, Garlic and Chili Sauce
Terms and conditions apply.
Hilton Honors discount applies.
Enjoy 10% off for early bird bookings made before 10 January 2024 with full prepayment.
Enjoy 15% off for bookings made for 15 persons or more.
Blackout dates apply.
Chap Goh Mei Dinner Buffet
24 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm
RM158 nett per person
Highlights:
Sashimi Station with Guai Fei Abalone
Fresh Oysters
Stir-Fried Longevity Noodles with Seafood
Braised Bai Ling Mushrooms with Sea Cucumber and Fish Maw
Fried Chicken with Marmite Gravy and Roasted Sesame
Terms and conditions apply.
Hilton Honors discount applies.
Enjoy 20% off for early bird bookings made before 20 January 2024 with full prepayment.
Enjoy 15% off for bookings made for 15 persons or more.
Blackout dates apply.
Toss to Prosperity
15 January - 15 February 2024 | 11:00am - 11:00pm
Traditional Yee Sang
RM88 nett
Crispy Fish Skin Yee Sang
RM100 nett
Atlantic Salmon Yee Sang
RM110 nett
Healthy Fruit Yee Sang
RM118 nett
Abalone Yee Sang
RM268 nett
Four Happiness Yee Sang
RM228 nett
Smoked Duck | Jellyfish | Marinated Octopus | Marinated Seaweed
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy 15% off for early bird bookings made before 20 January 2024 with full prepayment.
Enjoy 10% off for bulk purchases over RM888.
Delivery is available within the i-City office vicinity. Delivery outside of the vicinity must be organized by the customer at their own risk.
Blackout dates apply.
For more information, call call +603 5650 0200, email SZBSA_FB@Hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort | Makan Kitchen
Feasts of Fortune Dinner Buffet
9 - 12 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm
RM138 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child
Fireworks showcase on 9 and 10 February 2024 | Sundown Area | 8:15pm
Highlights:
Lobster Thermidor
Roasted Duck
Dim Sum Selection
Toss To Prosperity Salmon Yee Sang Takeaway
9 - 12 February 2024 | 9:00am - 10:00pm
RM128 nett
Hot Pot Lunar Steamboat Dinner
9 - 12 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm
RM108 nett per adult | RM54 nett per child
Auspicious High Tea Set for Two
9 - 12 February 2024 | 2:00pm - 5:00pm
RM88 nett
Highlights:
Matcha Cheesecake
Mandarin Orange Chocolate Entremet
Coffee, Tea or Chilled Juice
For more information, call +60 5684 3333, email at IPHDL_FB@Hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang | Makan Kitchen
Auspicious Reunions Dinner Set
6-Course Menu
3 - 24 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:00pm
RM688 nett per table of six (6) persons
RM108 nett per additional person
Highlights:
Complimentary Bottle of House Red or White Wine
Complimentary Yee Sang
Chef's Specialty Chu Char
Steamed Fish with Chopped Pepper and Cilantro Ginger Sauce
Chuxi Dinner Buffet
9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM188 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child or senior citizen
Gong Xi Dinner Buffet
10 - 12 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM168 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child or senior citizen
Chap Goh Mei Dinner Buffet
24 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM158 nett per adult | RM88 nett per child or senior citizen
Highlights:
Peking Duck Roll
Steamed Herbal Chicken with Goji Berry
Homemade Mandarin Butter Cake
Lunar High Tea Set for Two
3 - 24 February 2024 | 2:30pm - 6:00pm
RM138 nett
Highlights:
Complimentary Chinese New Year DoubleTree Cookies Tin
Smoked Duck Croissant with Homemade Mandarin Orange Jam
Mantao Stuffed with Kam Heong Chicken
Mandarin Orange Scone
Free Flow Coffee and Tea
For more information, +60 4 892 8000, email PENMB_FBS@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Doubletree Resort by Hilton Lakeside Putrajaya | Makan Kitchen
Prosperity Dinner Buffet
Friday and Saturday | 12 January - 24 February 2024
6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM148 nett per adult l RM74 nett per child
Prosperity High Tea Buffet
Sunday | 14 January - 25 February 2024
12:30pm to 3:30pm
RM98 nett per adult l RM49 nett per child
Highlights:
Yee Sang Station
Chinese BBQ Beef Ribs
Roasted Honey Duck
Emperor Chicken
Singapore Chili Crab
A la Carte Yee Sang
Serves four (4) persons
RM88 nett
A la Carte Yee Sang Salmon
Serves four (4) persons
RM138 nett
Year of the Dragon Afternoon Tea Set for Two
Available Daily | 9 January - 31 March 2024
2:00pm - 5:00pm
RM128 nett
For more information, call +603 8890 0000, email KULPR_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Hilton Garden Inn Puchong | Garden Grille
Yee Sang Selection
24 January – 28 February 2024 | 12:00pm – 9:30pm
From RM78 nett
For more information, call +603 8084 1299, WhatsApp +6012 612 9947, email at KULPU_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Reign of The Dragon Chinese New Year campaign begins in January and lasts till 29 February 2024 with varying dates for respective properties. For further enquiries or reservations, please contact the hotel directly or visit eatdrinkhilton.com/reign-of-the-dragon/.
