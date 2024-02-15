Hilton Hotels Across Malaysia Unveils 'Reign of the Dragon' Chinese New Year Celebrations

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Hilton hotels across Malaysia proudly announce the launch of 'Reign of the Dragon,' an exciting and culturally immersive campaign to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in 2024. Building on the success of previous festive seasons, this year's initiative promises an array of captivating experiences, sumptuous culinary delights, and joyful reunions across twelve participating Hilton properties nationwide.

Auspicious Reunion at Toh Yuen,Hilton Petaling Jaya

Enjoy Festive Edition DoubleTree Cookies at Doubletree Johor Bahru to elevate your Lunar New Year Celebration

Drawing inspiration from the majestic Dragon zodiac sign, synonymous with power, strength, and good fortune, 'Reign of the Dragon' embodies the essence of this auspicious time. Guests can anticipate a spectacular showcase of traditional customs intertwined with innovative offerings, crafting unforgettable moments for cherished reunions.

In line with Hilton's commitment to culinary excellence, guests are invited to indulge in an exquisite array of masterfully-crafted dishes. From time-honored classics to contemporary interpretations of Chinese cuisine, culinary teams have curated a menu that embodies the spirit of abundance and prosperity, setting the stage for unforgettable dining experiences.

"Embracing the symbolism of the Dragon and the spirit of the Chinese New Year, our 'Reign of the Dragon' campaign is designed to elevate traditions while delivering exceptional moments for our guests," expressed Eugene Oelofse, Marketing & Communications Director for Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri-Lanka. "This celebration is a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together, savor delectable oriental cuisines, and create lasting memories."

The 'Reign of the Dragon' festivities will encompass a diverse range of offerings, including exclusive reunion set menus, themed buffets, specially crafted takeaway options, and engaging cultural activities. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality, Hilton hotels in Malaysia aims to make this Chinese New Year celebration an unforgettable journey for guests and their loved ones.

For further details on the 'Reign of the Dragon' campaign and to make reservations, please visit the EatDrinkHilton or contact the respective participating properties.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur | Chynna

Auspicious Reunion Sets

Available during lunch and dinner

Prosperity Set

RM1,388 nett per table of five (5) persons

Braised Vegetarian Fins with Assorted Seafood, Fish Maw

Poached Free-Range Chicken Hainan Style

Steamed Wild Sea Fish Chunks, Eggplant, Golden Chilli Sauce

Wok-Fried Prawn with Thai Sweet Bean Sauce

Stewed Sea Cucumbers, Monkey Head Mushroom, Alaska Scallops, Gluten Taukan

Fortune Set

RM1,688 nett per table of five (5) persons

Highlights:

Traditional Tasmanian Ocean Trout Yee Sang

Stewed Red Grouper Chunks with Preserved Vegetable, Dry Shrimp

Chynna Signature Buttermilk Prawn with Five Spices and Crispy Rice

Stewed Abalone with Fish Maw, Sun Dried Oyster, Fatt Choy, Monkey Head Mushroom and Bran Gluten

Wealth Set

RM2,388 nett per table of five (5) persons

Individual Servings





Highlights:

Ocean Trout and Wasabi Longan Yee Sang

Braised Lobster Meat Soup, Fish Maw, Shanghai Crab Meat Sauce

Stewed Abalone Cubes with Sea Cucumber, Sun Dried Oysters, Mushroom, Fatt Choy, Beancurd Roll and Broccoli

Wok-Seared Fresh Water Prawn, Soft Rice in Golden Broth

Grand Fortune Set

RM699 nett per person

Minimum of three (3) persons

Highlights:

Crispy Miyazaki Wagyu Yee Sang

Braised Jumbo Crab Meat with Premium Dried Seafood

Stewed Wild Abalone, Black Garlic Dumpling with Jumbo Alaska Scallops, Garden Greens

Bird's Nest and Chinese Wolfberry served in Snow Pear

Steamed Koi Fish Nian Gao with Musang King Durian

Toss to Prosperity

Yee Sang Selections

Wasabi Longan | Tasmanian Ocean Trout

Tasmania Ocean Trout | Crispy Rice | Assam Chili

Salted Egg Fish Skin | Soft Shell Crab

Abalone

Tasmanian Ocean Trout

For more information, call +603 2264 2264, email Hiltonkualalumpur_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Hilton Petaling Jaya | Toh Yuen

Feasts of Fortune

1 January - 29 February 2024

Highlights:

Braised Bird's Nest Broth with Crab Meat and Dried Scallop

Pan-Fried Scallop with Asparagus and Olive Leaf

Poached Tiger Prawns with Yam and White Pepper Broth

Fried Glutinous Rice and Dried Oyster Wrapped with Lotus Leaf

The Dragon's Banquet

10 January - 24 February 2024

Highlights:

Yee Sang with Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab, Truffle Oil

Pan-Fried Tiger Prawn with Marmite and Capsicum

Braised Diced Conch Meat with Shitake Mushroom and Vegetable

Braised Eight Treasure Seafood Broth

Toss to Prosperity

Yee Sang with Norwegian Salmon Sashimi, Crispy Fish Skin and Truffle Oil

Half: RM138 nett | Full: RM188 nett

Yee Sang with Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi and Truffle Oil

Half: RM138 nett | Full: RM188 nett

Yee Sang with Crispy Soft Shell Crab and Truffle Oil

Half: RM148 nett | Full: RM198 nett

For more information, call +603 7955 9122, WhatsApp +6016 216 0414, email PETHI_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Hilton Kuching | Toh Yuen





Grand Fortune Reunion Set Dinner

9 February 2024

6:30pm - 10:00pm

Table of ten (10) persons

Prosperity Set

RM2,388 nett

Auspicious Set

RM 3,888 nett

Private room available

Regal Set Lunch and Dinner

10 - 24 February 2024

11:30am - 2:30pm | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Table of ten (10) persons

Prosperity Set

RM2,388 nett

Auspicious Set

RM3,888 nett

Private room available

Feasts of Fortune

Chuxi Dinner Buffet

9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM218 nett per person

Highlights:

Salmon Yee Sang with Condiments

Japanese Sushi and Sashimi Station

Seafood on Ice with Condiments

Toh Yuen Roasted Duck with Plum Sauce

Salted Wagyu Brisket

Xin Nian Brunch Buffet

10 February 2023 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM 158 nett per person

Highlights:

Kampong Chicken Soup with Ginseng

Toh Yuen Roasted Duck with Plum Sauce

Butter Prawn

Nyonya-Style Braised Lamb Shank

Cantonese-Style Steamed Golden Pomfret

Xin Nian Dinner Buffet

10 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM178 nett per person

Highlights:

Roasted Wagyu Platter with Condiments

Vietnamese Wagyu Beef Roll

Salmon Terrine

Salted Wagyu Brisket

Slow Roasted Salmon Fillet with Asian Herb Crusted Salmon

Toss to Prosperity

1 January - 24 February 2024 | 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Healthy Toss

With Fresh and Dried Mango

Regular | RM98 nett

Large | RM168 nett

Wealthy Toss

With Chilled Norwegian Salmon

Regular | RM158 nett

Large | RM268 nett

Prosperity Toss

With Abalone

Regular | RM188 nett

Large | RM318 nett

For more information, call +608 2223 888, email KUCHI_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Hilton Kota Kinabalu | Urban Kitchen

Feasts of Fortune

Chuxi Dinner Buffet

9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM188 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child

Highlights:

Hong Kong-Style Roast Station

Wok Fry Seafood Station

Yee Sang Counter

Dim Sum Corner

Lok Lok Station

Xin Nian High Tea Buffet

10 - 11 February 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM108 nett per person | RM58 nett per child

Highlights:

Shanghai-Style Roast Station

Yong Tau Foo Corner

Yee Sang Counter

Singapore Rojak

Durian Crepe

Toss to Prosperity

1 - 24 February 2024 | 12:00pm - 10:00pm

Classic Yee Sang

Small | RM88 nett

Large | RM138 nett

Salmon Yee Sang

Small | RM138 nett

Large | RM168 nett

Fruity Yee Sang

Small | RM98

Large | RM148

For more information, call +6088 356 000, email kotakinabalu_fnb@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur | Makan Kitchen

Prosperity High Tea Buffet

Saturday and Sunday | 4 – 26 February 2024

12:30pm – 4:00pm

RM148 nett per adult | RM74 nett per child

Highlights:

Yee Sang Station

Seafood on Ice

Slow Roasted Kam Heong Marinated Beef Brisket

Baked Soy Miso-Marinated Sea Bass with Crispy Ginger

DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Signature Beef Broth Noodle

Activities:

Clown with Balloon Sculptures

Kids Lounge

Prosperity Dinner Buffet

1 - 8 February and 11 - 29 February 2024

6:30pm – 10:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM84 nett per child

Regal Reunion Dinner Buffet

9 - 10 February 2024

6:30pm – 10:00pm

RM198 nett per adult | RM99 nett per child

Highlights:

Yee Sang Station

Sashimi Counter

Chinese-Style Oyster Omelets

Braised Eight Treasure Seafood Soup

DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Fish Head Casserole

For more information, call +603 2172 7272, email KULDT_FBReservations@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka | Makan Kitchen

Feasts of Fortune Dinner Buffet

9 - 10 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM118 nett per adult | RM70 nett per senior citizen | RM55 nett per child

Highlights:

Yee Sang Counter

Lamb Marmite

Smoked Tea Duck Salad

Braised Fish Maw with Crab Meat Soup

Steamed Red Snapper with Spicy Bean Sauce

Steamed Mussel with Sea Moss and Broccoli

Terms and conditions apply

Early birds can enjoy a special rate of RM103 nett per adult for bookings made between 1 - 15 January

Toss to Prosperity

1 January - 28 February 2024 | 11:00am - 10:00pm

Fruit and Vegetable Yee Sang

RM98 nett per set for ten (10) persons

Jellyfish Yee Sang

RM118 nett per set for ten (10) persons

Salmon Yee Sang

RM138 nett per set for ten (10) persons

Terms and conditions apply

Orders must be made one (1) day in advance

For more information, call +606 222 3333, email MKZMM_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru | Makan Kitchen

Gong Xi Dinner Buffet

9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM218 nett per person

10 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM208 nett per person

Highlights:

Sea Salt-Crusted Whole Salmon with Homemade Nyonya and XO Sauce

Braised Beef in Garlic and Ginger

Premium Selection of Sliced Fresh Sashimi

Signature Peking Duck

Coconut Nian Gao

Prosperity High Tea Buffet

10 -11 February 2024 | 12.30pm - 3:00pm

RM128 nett per person

Highlights:

Deep-Fried Salted Egg Roll with Marinated Octopus

Hoisin-Marinated Baked Sea Bass with Spicy Coconut Crust

Wok-Fried Kway Teow and Lor Bak Go

Peking Duck Pizza with Spicy Kon Loh Sauce

Honey Pear Sea Coconut Soup

Yee Sang Selections

Serves ten (10) persons

5 January - 24 February 2024 | 11.00am - 10.00pm

Fortune Jade Shell Clam Yee Sang | RM138 nett

Peace Jellyfish Yee Sang | RM148 nett

Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yee Sang | RM188 nett

Happiness and Prosperity Salmon and Tobiko Yee Sang | RM198 nett

Feasts of Fortune Dinner Buffet

9 February 2024 | 6.30pm - 11:00pm

Grand Ballroom

RM218 nett per person

Highlights

Hot-and-Cold Combo

Chilled Seafood Crepe | Marinated Octopus with Sesame Oil | Wu Xian Roll | Deep-Fried Almond Chicken

Activities

Kids' Corner

Photo Booth

God of Fortune Appearance

For more information, call +607 268 6868, email JohorBahru.FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City | Makan Kitchen

Auspicious Reunions

Set Lunch and Dinner

12:30pm - 2:30pm | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

15 January - 15 February 2024

Gold Set

Serves five (5) persons

RM790 nett

Jade Set

Serves five (5) persons

RM940 nett

Terms and conditions apply.

Hilton Honors discount applies.

Enjoy 10% off for early bird bookings made before 10 January 2024 with full prepayment.

Enjoy 15% off for bookings made for 15 persons or more.

Blackout dates apply.

Chuxi Dinner Buffet

9 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm

RM178 nett per person

Highlights:

Prosperity Toss Corner

Cantonese Roast Station

Poached Giant Grouper

Poon Choy Prosperity Treasure Pot

Wok-Fried Mud Crab with Honey Soy Sauce

Xin Nian Dinner Buffet

10 - 11 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm

RM158 nett per person

Highlights:

Seafood on Ice

Sashimi Station

Poached Tiger Prawn with Angelica and Enoki Mushroom

Kam Heong Lamb Cube

Braised Treasure Soup with Baby Abalone and Baby Cabbage

Xin Nian High Tea Buffet

10 February 2024 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM148 nett per person

Highlights:

Char Siew Chicken

Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw and Chinese Herb

Wok-Fried Noodle with Duck Meat and Vegetable

Wok-Fried Black Mussels with Nyonya Sauce

Stir-Fried Prawn with Ginger, Garlic and Chili Sauce

Terms and conditions apply.

Hilton Honors discount applies.

Enjoy 10% off for early bird bookings made before 10 January 2024 with full prepayment.

Enjoy 15% off for bookings made for 15 persons or more.

Blackout dates apply.

Chap Goh Mei Dinner Buffet

24 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm

RM158 nett per person

Highlights:

Sashimi Station with Guai Fei Abalone

Fresh Oysters

Stir-Fried Longevity Noodles with Seafood

Braised Bai Ling Mushrooms with Sea Cucumber and Fish Maw

Fried Chicken with Marmite Gravy and Roasted Sesame

Terms and conditions apply.

Hilton Honors discount applies.

Enjoy 20% off for early bird bookings made before 20 January 2024 with full prepayment.

Enjoy 15% off for bookings made for 15 persons or more.

Blackout dates apply.

Toss to Prosperity

15 January - 15 February 2024 | 11:00am - 11:00pm

Traditional Yee Sang

RM88 nett

Crispy Fish Skin Yee Sang

RM100 nett

Atlantic Salmon Yee Sang

RM110 nett

Healthy Fruit Yee Sang

RM118 nett

Abalone Yee Sang

RM268 nett

Four Happiness Yee Sang

RM228 nett

Smoked Duck | Jellyfish | Marinated Octopus | Marinated Seaweed

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy 15% off for early bird bookings made before 20 January 2024 with full prepayment.

Enjoy 10% off for bulk purchases over RM888.

Delivery is available within the i-City office vicinity. Delivery outside of the vicinity must be organized by the customer at their own risk.

Blackout dates apply.

For more information, call call +603 5650 0200, email SZBSA_FB@Hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort | Makan Kitchen

Feasts of Fortune Dinner Buffet

9 - 12 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM138 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child

Fireworks showcase on 9 and 10 February 2024 | Sundown Area | 8:15pm

Highlights:

Lobster Thermidor

Roasted Duck

Dim Sum Selection

Toss To Prosperity Salmon Yee Sang Takeaway

9 - 12 February 2024 | 9:00am - 10:00pm

RM128 nett

Hot Pot Lunar Steamboat Dinner

9 - 12 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM108 nett per adult | RM54 nett per child

Auspicious High Tea Set for Two

9 - 12 February 2024 | 2:00pm - 5:00pm

RM88 nett

Highlights:

Matcha Cheesecake

Mandarin Orange Chocolate Entremet

Coffee, Tea or Chilled Juice

For more information, call +60 5684 3333, email at IPHDL_FB@Hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang | Makan Kitchen

Auspicious Reunions Dinner Set

6-Course Menu

3 - 24 February 2024 | 6:00pm - 10:00pm

RM688 nett per table of six (6) persons

RM108 nett per additional person

Highlights:

Complimentary Bottle of House Red or White Wine

Complimentary Yee Sang

Chef's Specialty Chu Char

Steamed Fish with Chopped Pepper and Cilantro Ginger Sauce

Chuxi Dinner Buffet

9 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM188 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child or senior citizen

Gong Xi Dinner Buffet

10 - 12 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child or senior citizen

Chap Goh Mei Dinner Buffet

24 February 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM158 nett per adult | RM88 nett per child or senior citizen

Highlights:

Peking Duck Roll

Steamed Herbal Chicken with Goji Berry

Homemade Mandarin Butter Cake

Lunar High Tea Set for Two

3 - 24 February 2024 | 2:30pm - 6:00pm

RM138 nett

Highlights:

Complimentary Chinese New Year DoubleTree Cookies Tin

Smoked Duck Croissant with Homemade Mandarin Orange Jam

Mantao Stuffed with Kam Heong Chicken

Mandarin Orange Scone

Free Flow Coffee and Tea

For more information, +60 4 892 8000, email PENMB_FBS@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Doubletree Resort by Hilton Lakeside Putrajaya | Makan Kitchen

Prosperity Dinner Buffet

Friday and Saturday | 12 January - 24 February 2024

6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM148 nett per adult l RM74 nett per child

Prosperity High Tea Buffet

Sunday | 14 January - 25 February 2024

12:30pm to 3:30pm

RM98 nett per adult l RM49 nett per child

Highlights:

Yee Sang Station

Chinese BBQ Beef Ribs

Roasted Honey Duck

Emperor Chicken

Singapore Chili Crab

A la Carte Yee Sang

Serves four (4) persons

RM88 nett

A la Carte Yee Sang Salmon

Serves four (4) persons

RM138 nett

Year of the Dragon Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Available Daily | 9 January - 31 March 2024

2:00pm - 5:00pm

RM128 nett

For more information, call +603 8890 0000, email KULPR_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn Puchong | Garden Grille

Yee Sang Selection

24 January – 28 February 2024 | 12:00pm – 9:30pm

From RM78 nett

For more information, call +603 8084 1299, WhatsApp +6012 612 9947, email at KULPU_FB@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Reign of The Dragon Chinese New Year campaign begins in January and lasts till 29 February 2024 with varying dates for respective properties. For further enquiries or reservations, please contact the hotel directly or visit eatdrinkhilton.com/reign-of-the-dragon/.

Source: Hilton

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024