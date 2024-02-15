High Voltage Cable Market Increasing Demand of Key Players - Nexans, HITACHI, LTD., Southwire Company, LLC, etc.

High Voltage Cable Market

High Voltage Cable Market Expected to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2027

The strategies such as expansion, product launch, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and agreement are prominently adopted by leading companies in an effort to expand their product offerings.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the The global high voltage cable market size was valued at $14.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

High-voltage cables are used to transfer electricity from power plants to power grids, or directly to industries at very high voltage. The market is driven by industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. An increased number of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power plants, have also supplemented the high voltage cables market growth. One of the restraints associated with the HVC market is the volatile pricing of metals such as copper and aluminum. However, growth in investments in smart grid technology and an increase in the number of offshore power projects in developing countries are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the HVC market. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in the high-voltage cable market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Based on type, the high voltage cable market is segmented into overhead, underground, and submarine. The underground and submarine segments collectively accounted for around 89.7% market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 51.5% share. The submarine and underground segments are expected to witness significant CAGRs of 7.3% and 5.5%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 89.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 91.6% by 2027.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The High Voltage Cable industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Prysmian Group

Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd.

Nexans, HITACHI, LTD.

Southwire Company, LLC

NKT Cables

Siemens AG

TBEA Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

The industrial, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors are considered the end users of HVC. The industrial and renewable energy segments collectively accounted for around 84.6% market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 43.4% share. The infrastructure and renewable energy segments are expected to witness significant CAGRs of 7.9% and 6.9%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative high-voltage cable market share of these two segments was 56.6% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 61.9% by 2027.

Based on geography, the high voltage cables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 68.6% share in 2019, with the former constituting around 43.7% share. LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 7.4% and 7.0%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 54.3% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 58.9% by 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- The underground and submarine segments collectively accounted for around 89.7% market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 51.5% share.

- Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 68.1% share of the industrial high-voltage cable market in 2019, with the former constituting around 44.8% share.

- The Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 68.6% share in 2019, with the former constituting around 43.7% share.

- LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 7.4% and 7.0%, respectively, during the forecast period.

