Flow Meter Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 – Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Krohne Group, etc.

Global Flow Meter Market Expected to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2026

New product launches and mergers & acquisitions along with collaboration are the major growth strategies adopted by market players in the global flow meter market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES,, February 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Flow Meter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Ultrasonic, Turbine, Magnetic, Coriolis, Vortex, and Others), and End User (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026. The global flow meter market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6258 Flow meter is a metering device used in almost every process industry to measure the volume or mass of liquid and gas. Flow meter consists of various components including tube, scale, indicator, coil, and others. Flow meters deal with large flow quantities, and hence their performance is very much dependent on parameters such as pressure, viscosity, density and temperature of the fluid.The global flow meter market is moving toward the maturity phase in its industry life cycle wherein growth opportunities are largely influenced by technological advancement. Development in technology is helping manufacturers to develop technologically advanced new generation flow meter that aimed to be more user-friendly with better functionalities. Therefore, the need for skilled manpower can be eliminated, reducing the overall cost. Some of the other factors contributing to the global flow meter market growth are the rise in demand for smart and intelligent flow meters, and increase in adoption in industries like power generation, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎโ€™๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6258 By type, the differential pressure segment accounted for the largest flow meter market share in 2018. This is highly attributed to its unique function of taking direct measurement of volume. It is one of the traditional types of flow meter whose applications are seen in almost all types of industries. This makes them easily adaptable and easy to operate. This in turn boosts the demand in the flow meter industry.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:The Flow Meter industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž,Siemens AGEmerson Electric CompanyHitachi, Ltd.Honeywell International, Inc.Azbil GroupYokogawa Electric CorporationBadger Meter Inc.ABB Ltd.Krohne GroupSchneider Electric SEBy application, the power generation industry emerged as the largest revenue contributor due to the dependency of power generation plants on feed water and hydrocarbon fuels to generate electricity. The flow of such liquids or gases is precisely monitored by thermal flow meters to keep the entire plant operating efficiently while productively generating electricity. As a result, flow meters are regularly utilized in power plants to achieve overall plant efficiency. ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:- By type, differential pressure flow meter emerged as the global leader by acquiring a 29.1% market share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period- By end user, power generation is the largest revenue segment over other end users with more than 30% global market share in 2018- Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market due to strong industrial growth, the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea- Technological innovation and its incorporation in the flow meter technology is opening up new growth opportunities to the market- Middle East is expected to be the new investment-centric region due to growing efforts to process seawater through desalination- Global flow meter market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report. 