New edition of ‘What? Where? When?’ European quiz marathon for youth starts in Tbilisi

The European edition of the popular game “What? Where? When?” held its first game in 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The game was conducted simultaneously in 11 districts of Tbilisi and a juvenile colony. In total, more than 140 teams played in parallel in several locations, with more than 850 school children taking part.

The game’s questions allow students to learn more about the European Union and its member states in a fun and interactive way.

It engages students in grades 8-12, offering them the opportunity to have fun while learning valuable information about the EU.

The game was launched in 2023.

As of today, over 3,500 young people participated in games in the Kakheti, Adjara, Shida Kartli, Imereti, Guria, and Mtskheta-Mtianeti regions.

Throughout 2024, the game will also be played in other municipalities of Georgia, including the Samtskhe-Javakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi, and Kvemo Svaneti Regions.

A grand finale will take place in Tbilisi and is scheduled to coincide with the Europe Day 2024 festivities in May 2024.

