CNO Concludes Trip to West Coast for Industry and Sailor Engagements

SAN DIEGO – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti traveled to San Diego to speak at WEST 2024, meet with industry leaders, and engage with Sailors, Feb. 12-14.

Franchetti’s visit to San Diego was anchored with WEST 2024, the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, which brings military and industry leaders together - connecting platform builders and designers of technologies with the military and government officials that utilize them, where she delivered a keynote address and took questions from the audience.

During her remarks, the CNO emphasized her priorities for America’s Warfighting Navy and discussed how leaders at all levels need to think differently about how the Navy operates in uncertain, complex and rapidly changing environments. She expressed her pride in the Navy team, noting that no other Navy is capable of deploying and sustaining forces at such a global scale – from seabed to space, cyberspace and in the information environment. Looking to the future, she shared that the Navy is acting with purpose and urgency to leverage technological breakthroughs that are redefining conflict. She then highlighted her focus on expanding the reach, depth, and lethality of the Fleet through manned-unmanned teaming.

“We're building on the many successes with unmanned systems that you've read about in 4th Fleet, 5th Fleet, and 7th Fleet. These are real-world laboratories of learning.” said Franchetti. “I think unmanned and autonomous systems have an enormous potential to multiply our combat power by complementing our existing fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft.”

After the keynote address, Franchetti walked the exhibit floor room to see displays, watch demonstrations, and meet with industry leaders to discuss how the Navy can work with the defense industrial base to field the Navy of today and the future. Franchetti then visited General Dynamics NASSCO, the only full-service shipyard on the West Coast, where she was briefed on current and future programs, and heard how NASSCO is leveraging commercial design and finding innovative ways to construct ships in order to drive down cost and mitigate construction delays.



While at the shipyard, CNO toured the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207). The 746-foot Warren is one of the new John Lewis-class and has the ability to carry 162,000 barrels of diesel ship fuel and aviation fuel and dry stores cargo, which will bring increased capacity to sustain warfighters at sea.

Next, Franchetti visited the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23). Anchorage entered the shipyard in July 2023, following a 7-month Western Pacific deployment, where the crew received the 2023 Maritime Excellence Award. Anchorage is currently undergoing a lifecycle maintenance availability to prepare the ship for future deployments through system upgrades and refurbishments.

Aboard Anchorage, Franchetti met with Sailors and recognized them for their achievements, received updates on the ship’s first Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability, and was able to speak to the crew and NASSCO shipyard workers on the ship’s Main Circuit.

“I can see by walking around and meeting some of your great teammates that you're getting after my priorities every day, and you're making sure our Navy puts more players on the field just like this exceptional warship,” Franchetti said. “I couldn't be more proud of what the team has done in just six or so months, you've made incredible progress. From the installation of the new SPS-73 radar, to the repairs on the bulkhead and ballast tanks and everything in between, I am really impressed with what's been accomplished here.”



CNO rounded out her visit with an all-hands call at Naval Base San Diego for more than 750 Sailors. During the all-hands call she highlighted her priorities, emphasized the need for a ready, combat-credible maritime force, and stressed the importance of the warfighter to the Navy’s mission.



“It’s about warfighting – delivering decisive combat power, and that’s about warfighters,” said Franchetti. “That’s all of you right here in this room. Because we can have the best platforms in the world, but they don’t go anywhere and they don’t do anything without the people that operate them and make us the most powerful Navy in the world.”

Franchetti concluded her trip to San Diego by visiting multiple unaccompanied housing barracks at Naval Base San Diego and Naval Air Station North Island, in order to see firsthand the living conditions on base. She assured leadership and Sailors that she remains committed to providing the Navy’s Sailors and civilians with a quality of service that meets or exceeds established standards.

“My priorities are warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them. We can't do what we need to do every day, without our Sailors, active and reserve, without our Department of Navy civilians, and of course, without the families who support everything we do. So I am focused on quality of service, which is a combination of the quality of work and the quality of life,” said Franchetti.

This was CNO’s second trip to the West Coast since her confirmation.

###