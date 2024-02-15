Excavator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Excavator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The excavator market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $65.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Excavator Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the excavator market size is predicted to reach $65.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the excavator market is due to the growing construction industry across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest excavator market share. Major players in the excavator market include Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., JCB Limited, Komatsu Limited.

Excavator Market Segments
• By Type: Mini/ Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Type
• By Operating Weight: Up to 50K Kg, 51K to 75K Kg, 76K Kg and Above
• By Mechanism Type: Electric, Hydraulic, Hybrid
• By Power Range: 0-300 BHP, 300-500 BHP, 500 And Above
• By End-Use Industry: Construction, Forestry And Agriculture, Mining, Other End-Use Industry
• By Geography: The global excavator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An excavator refers to construction equipment used in the construction industry to extract earth, move, or transport loose gravel, sand, or soil on a construction site. These excavators help with picking and placing, digging, landscaping, demolition, and material handling tasks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Excavator Market Characteristics
3. Excavator Market Trends And Strategies
4. Excavator Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Excavator Market Size And Growth
……
27. Excavator Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Excavator Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

