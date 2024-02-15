Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The diagnostic imaging services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $674.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the diagnostic imaging services market size is predicted to reach $674.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the diagnostic imaging services market is due to the rise in incidents of chronic illness across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest diagnostic imaging services market share. Major players in the diagnostic imaging services market include Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segments
• By Type: X-Ray Imaging, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resource Imaging, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography
• By Application: Cardiology, Gynecology/OBS, Orthopedics And Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Neurology And Spine, General Imaging
• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Imaging Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Diagnostic imaging services are used to peer into the body to help identify the underlying causes of an illness or damage and to validate a diagnosis. Diagnostic imaging services include the provision of easy, noninvasive, and painless diagnostic techniques that can create pictures of the structures and activities inside your body.

