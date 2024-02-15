BPA Free Plastic Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2031| Business Strategy & Forecast

BPA Free Plastic Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research released a report titled "BPA Free Plastic Market" forecasting a global industry value of $187.3 billion in 2021, rising to $299.6 billion by 2031 at a 5% CAGR. This comprehensive analysis covers market trends, investment opportunities, value chain, competitive landscape, and key segments.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Government investments in next-gen electric vehicles and automotive & defense sectors have spurred global on-demand logistics growth, along with increased investment by key players in emerging markets. Despite this, the availability of substitute products may impede growth. Nevertheless, the expanding use of BPA-free plastic in sectors such as personal care, consumer goods, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals is expected to create new growth opportunities.

Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to global lockdowns, disruptions in transportation, and material supply chains. The pandemic also decreased consumer spending, slowing market growth.

Key Material Segments

PET, accounting for one-third of the market, is expected to maintain its leading position due to its properties, including durability, clarity, light weight, non-reactivity, cost-effectiveness, and thermal stability. HDPE is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5%, driven by its use in food and human consumption applications.

Key Application Segments

The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead due to the benefits of BPA-free plastics in terms of flexibility, cost-effectiveness, lightweight, faster production, and extended shelf life. The segment is projected to have the highest CAGR at 5.2% due to increased demand.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific held over half of the global market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain this lead, driven by increasing consumption of BPA-free products in the cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, and food industries, as well as changing lifestyles and increased consumption of packed food. The expansion of e-commerce and online apps has also contributed to market growth in the region. Europe, North America, and LAMEA were also analyzed in the report.

Key Players

Key players in the market include Altium Packaging, Amcor plc, Conagra Brands, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Orthex Group, Plastipak Packaging, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Taiyuan Lanlang Technology Industrial Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Water Boy, Inc.

