Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Operational Technology (OT) Security Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the operational technology (ot) security market size is predicted to reach $31.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.
The growth in the operational technology (ot) security market is due to the increased use of digital technologies in industrial systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest operational technology (ot) security market share. Major players in the operational technology (ot) security market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE.
Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Segments
• By Offering: Solutions, Services
• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise
• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
• By Industry: Power And Electrical, Mining, Transportation, Manufacturing, Other Industries
• By Geography: The global operational technology (ot) security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Operational technology (OT) security refers to a variety of security technologies like next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), security information and event management (SIEM) systems, and identity authorization and management. It is used to safeguard people, assets, and information as well as monitor and/or manage physical objects, processes, and occurrences in a range of industries, including manufacturing and oil and gas.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Characteristics
3. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Trends And Strategies
4. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Size And Growth
……
27. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
